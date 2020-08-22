Vince Hatt: The journey toward awareness of all of me

Successful Sam was a major driver in my life. As chair of my board, I have thanked Sam for some of my successes, but now I listen to Loving Larry more frequently.

Larry taught me that part of loving is wasting time with those you love — with absolutely no goals. I have also listened more to Patient Pete, who taught me to stay working toward a cause that may not be successful in my lifetime. I have had to put a boundary sometimes on Nurturing Ned as he has lead me to be codependent in the past.

The many characters in me have helped me to be more compassionate. Whenever I see people arrested, I sometimes realize that under some circumstances, I am capable of the same acts.

I am on the long road to be less judgmental. When I am tempted to judge others, I know that except for the grace of God, there goes I. Or more exactly, there goes I — graced or not.

Sometimes when I play around with my image of entering the next life, I imagine God asking me one question: Did Vince become Vince? Did you become my dream for you? I know I have a better shot at it through what I learned through psychodrama.

I will still be far short of God’s dream for me. But I will be OK. I believe in God’s mercy and even experienced it more profoundly in a psychodrama.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0