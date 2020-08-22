Vince Hatt: The journey toward awareness of all of me

I loved being in plays in junior high. I also liked playing basketball.
At the beginning of my freshman year in high school, I had to decide. The head basketball coach was the head coach of all sports. He required that if you wanted to play basketball, you had to be in a fall sport and out for track in the spring. This schedule made it impossible to also be in plays.
I had to chose to be either an actor or an athlete. In the “being cool” scale in 1953, the answer was clear. I chose being an athlete; my acting desires were shoved into my unconscious.
At midlife, I faced some unresolved issues in my life.
I chose a therapy called psychodrama, which is acting out past experiences in order to heal them. The acting part of me, long dormant, wanted out.
When others were doing their own psychodramas, I was often chosen by them to be both negative and positive people in their own stories. I was not role playing. I found the character in me and let it out. Both goodness and evil are within me.
The psychiatrist and author Carl Jung wrote that nearly all emotional and spiritual growth after midlife occurs in integrating the shadow — those both positive and negative parts of us that are in our unconscious.
In short, the growth requires becoming conscious of what was unconscious. Being in psychodrama was a great gift to me. It gave me the opportunity to integrate those parts of me that were previously unconscious.
I believe that holiness is wholeness. Since I believe God loves all of me, even the parts that I have buried or denied, I am called to love them.
The irony is that if I love the seemingly negative parts of me that could do evil, by loving them, they are far less likely to cause me to act from that place.
On the other hand, if I deny those parts of me, I give them energy to sometimes run my life unconsciously.
I think of this when I hear of a famous preacher, who raves against sexual sins, is also a serial adulterer. Or the nice guy next door who is also a child abuser.
I received so much from these experiences that I considered becoming a psychodrama therapist. After being in about 300 hours of psychodrama, I decided to let this go.
Psychodrama positions were becoming scarce. Hospitals were eliminating these therapists and focusing on drug therapy. However, in my view, drug therapy sometimes treats the symptoms rather than core issues.
Those 300 hours were not wasted. I became aware of more parts that were in me. I began to make decisions listening to more of my parts.
I imaged myself as the chair of a board that had many members. I gave some of the major players names. Some of these parts were Successful Sam, Nurturing Ned, Angry Arnold, Loving Larry and Patient Pete.
Successful Sam was a major driver in my life. As chair of my board, I have thanked Sam for some of my successes, but now I listen to Loving Larry more frequently.
Larry taught me that part of loving is wasting time with those you love — with absolutely no goals. I have also listened more to Patient Pete, who taught me to stay working toward a cause that may not be successful in my lifetime. I have had to put a boundary sometimes on Nurturing Ned as he has lead me to be codependent in the past.
The many characters in me have helped me to be more compassionate. Whenever I see people arrested, I sometimes realize that under some circumstances, I am capable of the same acts.
I am on the long road to be less judgmental. When I am tempted to judge others, I know that except for the grace of God, there goes I. Or more exactly, there goes I — graced or not.
Sometimes when I play around with my image of entering the next life, I imagine God asking me one question: Did Vince become Vince? Did you become my dream for you? I know I have a better shot at it through what I learned through psychodrama.
I will still be far short of God’s dream for me. But I will be OK. I believe in God’s mercy and even experienced it more profoundly in a psychodrama.
