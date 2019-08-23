I missed it for 40 years.
I listened to the gospel every Sunday for 40 years and didn’t hear it. When I finally got it, it was not by studying the gospels.
It happened in St. Louis in 1988. My therapist told me to attend 60 12-step meetings in 60 days. I responded that I was not an alcoholic. He agreed, but added, “You will discover you have other addictions.”
He was right. I also discovered something else. I can’t overcome addictions on my own. The first step of the 12 is “We admitted we were powerless over our addictions and our lives have become unmanageable.” The first word of the first step is “We.” I needed the support of others and my higher power.
After attending several meetings, I concluded more healing happens when someone takes the risk of being extremely vulnerable. Eventually, I became vulnerable. I told my story of becoming clinically depressed for the third time. Although I hadn’t named it, I was full of shame. (Shame is not guilt. Guilt says I made a mistake. Shame says I am a mistake.)
I was convinced something was wrong with me. If I was unable to keep myself from getting depressed for the third time, there must be something terribly wrong with me.
After several months, I learned that becoming vulnerable was the pathway to healing the shame that blinded me. It was the acceptance of the group and my higher power that made this possible.
Then I returned to the gospels. I finally saw it.
I saw how often Jesus was vulnerable. He cried over Jerusalem. His insides were torn up at the death of Lazarus. He humbly washed the feet of his disciples.
He risked death in his hometown. He agonized in the garden. He cried in a loud voice from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” To follow Jesus means to be vulnerable.
In a previous commentary, I explained that a better title for the Prodigal Son story is the story of the Loving Father — the father who continued to love both sons — the younger one who wasted his money and the older one who resentfully stayed home.
Tom Roberts, editor of the National Catholic Reporter, suggests that a better title is the story of the Vulnerable Father. The father is vulnerable to the younger son. This son asks for his inheritance while his father is living. In that culture, it is like saying, “I treat you as dead.” He is vulnerable to the older son who stays resentfully outside when the party for the returning son happens. The father goes outside, faces the older son’s anger, and pleads for him to come in. We don’t know if this son joined the party. Regardless, the father continues to love him.
The father risks being hurt by the responses of his sons because of his unconditional love for both of them. To risk being hurt is to be vulnerable. The story is about the Vulnerable Father — or symbolically, the Vulnerable God.
Pope Francis gets it. He originally backed a bishop in Chile who covered up for an abusing priest. After an investigation that found the bishop guilty, Francis invited three young men who were abused by the priest to come to Rome. Francis apologized to them individually, and collectively heard their pain. He was vulnerable.
I have been waiting for a bishop of the United States to be as vulnerable. Many have followed the corporate model — admit no guilt and surround yourself with lawyers.
Recently, Bishop Robert Morneau of Green Bay came forward. Bishop Morneau has been a favorite speaker of mine.
He is inspirational. He is brilliant. He is able to give examples from history, poetry, novels, experience, psychology and science.
On Sept. 14, 2018, he wrote to his presiding bishop: “I write to you today with a heavy heart and great sorrow. … I failed to report to local authorities an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest in 1979 and, as a result, this priest was able to abuse again several years later. Because of this, I voluntarily request a withdrawal from all public ministry. I intend to spend my time in prayer for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse.”
I read his entire letter with a heavy heart and great sorrow.
However, he inspires me even more and my admiration for him has increased. He chose the courageous and humble path. He became vulnerable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.