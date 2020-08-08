Vince Hatt: We're all on the same ship

As I became involved in ecumenical and interfaith conversations, I discovered there were other “ships of the saved” sailing the ocean of life. In talking with my Lutheran friends, we laughed as we shared similar childhood stories.

Their ship of the saved was sailing in another part of the ocean. Of course, we never saw each other. Fortunately, their ship of the saved also sank. Some of the other world religions sailed on their own ships of exclusivity.

Pope Francis has a new image. The church is a field hospital on a battlefield. Everyone is wounded on the battlefield of life. We all grow up in an imperfect world, and it wounds us all.

Some sources of the wounds are obvious: poverty, war, racism, abuse and lack of opportunity. Many other wounds are unseen but often just as painful. They are buried in the human heart.

As the church comes to the wounded, it is to proclaim the good news that everyone is a beloved child of God. God is mysteriously present in every human life. God’s healing mercy and forgiveness are available to all.

No one can claim to say where God is not. To any church that claims exclusivity, Francis says your God is too small.