Vince Hatt: We're all on the same ship

“Ship of the saved.” That’s what I decided.
I was looking for a metaphor that describes the Catholic church as I experienced it growing up. “What did I have to do to get to heaven?” was my basic question. The answer was stay in good standing with the Catholic church because it is the “ship of the saved.”
The main way to get tossed off the ship of the saved was by committing a mortal sin. There were a lot of them. Missing Mass once on Sunday. Attending a non-Catholic worship service. Incidentally, I was also told by our pastor I could not join the YMCA because it was another Christian — not Catholic — organization.
My biggest moral dilemma came in in my junior year at Marion High School. A central Catholic high school was being built in nearby Cedar Rapids. I was told that if a Catholic school was available, I needed to attend it. If not, I suffered “the pain of mortal sin.”
Fortunately, its construction was delayed a year; I could graduate with my class in Marion. I breathed a sigh of relief. I was still on the ship.
As I cruised the ocean of life as an adult, people were getting tossed off the ship by being divorced and remarried without getting an annulment, being in a gay relationship, and being a politician failing to vote against abortion.
However, in 1968, there was a rebellion. Married Catholics who practiced birth control were told by a papal encyclical they were off the ship. Supported by many priests, they refused to go. That experience and the inclusive teachings of Vatican II sunk the image of the ship of the saved.
As I became involved in ecumenical and interfaith conversations, I discovered there were other “ships of the saved” sailing the ocean of life. In talking with my Lutheran friends, we laughed as we shared similar childhood stories.
Their ship of the saved was sailing in another part of the ocean. Of course, we never saw each other. Fortunately, their ship of the saved also sank. Some of the other world religions sailed on their own ships of exclusivity.
Pope Francis has a new image. The church is a field hospital on a battlefield. Everyone is wounded on the battlefield of life. We all grow up in an imperfect world, and it wounds us all.
Some sources of the wounds are obvious: poverty, war, racism, abuse and lack of opportunity. Many other wounds are unseen but often just as painful. They are buried in the human heart.
As the church comes to the wounded, it is to proclaim the good news that everyone is a beloved child of God. God is mysteriously present in every human life. God’s healing mercy and forgiveness are available to all.
No one can claim to say where God is not. To any church that claims exclusivity, Francis says your God is too small.
Some Catholics desire to re-commission the ship of the saved. When they try to trap Francis, he refuses to respond. When questioned about homosexuals, he answered, “Who am I to judge?” When questioned about the use of condoms to prevent HIV in Africa, he replied, “Your question seems too small.”
He went on to name the big wounds on the battlefield: “Malnutrition, exploitation of persons, slave work, lack of drinking water.” He added, “I say to humanity: Make justice and when all are healed,” we can go to the small questions.
He compares dealing with these small questions about who is in good standing in the church is like checking the cholesterol level on the battlefield before treating serious wounds.
Five years ago, Francis wrote an encyclical on the serious wounds to Mother Earth — ecological destruction and global warming. He spoke of the failure of global summits. “There are too many special interests. Also economic interests easily end up trumping the common good and manipulating information.”
As resources continue to be depleted, he writes “the scene will be set for new wars, albeit under the guise of noble claims.” He asserts that the use of highly polluting fossil fuels “needs to be progressively replaced without delay.”
That was five years ago. Today, Francis acknowledges the wounds are worse.
We are all on the same ship — the fragile spaceship earth as it hurdles through space. We need to immediately respond to its wounds. If we do not, the lives of countless brothers and sisters will not be saved on this earth ship.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.