Vince Hatt: Who will elect the next pope?

Pope Francis will install 16 new cardinals on Aug. 27, 2022. These men will be among those who will vote for the next pope.

He chose one of the cardinals from California. Guess whom? There were four possibilities.

First is Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles. Traditionally, because of its size, the archdiocese of Los Angeles is led by a cardinal. Moreover, Gomez is currently the president of U.S. bishops’ conference. As leader of the bishops, he encouraged writing a document that would not allow politicians who back abortion rights to receive communion.

Gomez was not chosen.

Second is Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. In May, he announced he would bar Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from receiving communion. In a public letter he wrote that Pelosi was “not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution.”

Cordileone was not chosen.

Third is Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles. Barron created and currently leads Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, the largest and growing adult education and formation ministry in the U.S. Barron is also known as an excellent speaker and has been compared to Bishop Fulton Sheen. (Incidentally, Barron will soon become the bishop of the Winona-Rochester diocese.)

Barron was not chosen.

Fourth is Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego. When asked about restoring the ministry of women to the diaconate, he responded, “I am in favor of it.” Although he abhors abortion, McElroy has warned against the “weaponization” of the Eucharist for political gains. He follows Pope Francis, who has never refused communion to anyone, including Italian politicians who supported some abortion rights.

McElroy was chosen. He will be the first cardinal for the diocese of San Diego.

Michael Winters, journalist for National Catholic Reporter, called the choice of McElroy, “Thrilling. He has long been recognized as the leading intellectual among U.S. bishops.”

The newly appointed cardinals will come from a variety of countries: Nigeria, Brazil, India, East Timor, Ghana, Singapore, Paraguay, and Mongolia. Francis continues to make the church more universal. He has increased the percentage of cardinals from Africa and Asia as the percentage of European cardinals declines.

As of Aug. 27, there will be 132 cardinals eligible to vote in the next papal conclave. There are 11 named by John Paul II, 38 by Benedict XVI, and 83 by Francis. This means that Francis has named over 62% of the men who will eventually elect his successor.

Some believe that odds are favorable that the next pope will continue Francis’ policies. But no one knows for sure. In conclaves, there is a mysterious combination of divine guidance and human evaluation. The electors are known, the outcome is not. When Francis was elected in 2013, it was a surprise to most who follow papal elections.

In the meantime, I pray for improving health for Pope Francis. I am in no hurry for a papal conclave.

