I am scanning the obituaries. I read, “According to the wishes of the deceased, there will be no funeral service.”
I feel sad. Did the person think they were too insignificant to celebrate their life? Did they think no one would be grieving their death? If so, how sad.
I am at the age where I attend an increasing number of funerals each year. My contemporaries are dying. Many of them are Catholics. My non-Catholic friends occasionally speak of their confusion at Catholic funerals. Here are two comments. “Am I allowed to receive communion if I believe the same thing as you do about the eucharist?” And, “You guys sure get up and down a lot.”
The ritual of a funeral is basically the same whether it is from a faith tradition or not. The ritual has three parts: gather the folks, tell the stories and break the bread.
- First, gather the folks. It is a social event. Those who know the deceased, or know someone connected to the deceased, come together.
- Tell stories about our relationships with the deceased. Every person has a different story to tell. The story of one person often triggers another story in another person.
- Break bread. There is often a funeral luncheon. If not, usually some survivors gather at another place to continue telling stories. Usually, stories continue long after the funeral rite, especially with those closest to the deceased.
This is the same structure for a Catholic Funeral Mass. We gather the folks with the opening hymn. Singing brings people together. Stories of the deceased are told by the presider or homilist. And the bread that is broken is Christ’s presence in Holy Communion.
This same ritual is continued usually after Mass. The folks gather in another space. Now everyone can tell the stories. And the bread that is broken is a funeral dinner.
There is a big difference, however, between those who celebrate in a faith tradition and those who do not. In a faith tradition, the story of the deceased is connected with the big story of the tradition.
In the Christian tradition, the big story is the story of the death and resurrection of Christ. For a faithful Christian, we believe the story of Christ’s victory over death is now the story of the deceased’s victory over death. Therefore, the readings at Mass that make this connection are from the Bible.
In every faith tradition, there is a big, transcendent story that needs to be connected to the deceased. The stories are different; yet they function in a similar way.
Everyone needs to be part of a big, transcendent story. Otherwise, people attach themselves to small stories to make sense of their lives. Small stories like “my kids get into the most prestigious universities” or “my country -- right or wrong” or “the one with the most toys wins.”
The funeral ritual is not for the deceased. The person is dead and completely unaffected by the ritual. The funeral is for the living. The purpose of the funeral ritual is to help those remaining to tell the stories, celebrate, grieve, forgive and move forward.
People do not move on. Move on implies the relationships with the deceased are over. They are not over. They live on in the survivors.
Hopefully, the survivors move forward by processing the death of the loved one and move to a new wholeness. This new wholeness includes new growth because the death of the loved one has been integrated in a life-giving way.
Another thing I have discovered. Every funeral I have attended since midlife has become my funeral. I catch myself asking internally, “What readings do I want? Is that hymn a good choice for me? Is this the church of my funeral? I better finish my obituary, etc.” I laugh at myself and try to be present again to the ritual of the deceased as it unfolds.
Back to the person who wanted no funeral. If you are considering this, please let it go. To be blunt: Your funeral is not for you. It is for those who survive your death.
The purpose of the funeral is to provide a ritual for the people who consider you important enough to celebrate you and grieve for you. They need to gather, tell the stories about you and break bread. Please give them this important aid to move forward after your death.
