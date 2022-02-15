Viola man dead after Monroe County traffic crash

One man is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday on Hwy. 131 in the Monroe County town of Wellington.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gideon Hamann, 26, Viola, was northbound around 4 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound log truck owned by Endres Trucking. The truck continued southbound and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Hwy. 131 and Michigan Road before coming to a stop. Hamann’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 131 was closed in both directions for about 1½ hours, and one-lane traffic continued until around 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Patrol.
