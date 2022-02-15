 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Viola man dead after Monroe County traffic crash

  • 0

One man is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash Monday on Hwy. 131 in the Monroe County town of Wellington.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gideon Hamann, 26, Viola, was northbound around 4 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound log truck owned by Endres Trucking. The truck continued southbound and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Hwy. 131 and Michigan Road before coming to a stop. Hamann’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 131 was closed in both directions for about 1½ hours, and one-lane traffic continued until around 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Patrol.

People are also reading…

From Tribune files: Photos from the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Enjoy these photos from the La Crosse Public Library Archives department and published in the Tribune.

The Way it Was: 1967 Library dedication
Local News

The Way it Was: 1967 Library dedication

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

La Crosse’s Main Library building at 800 Main St. is marking its 50th year of operation. Replacing an 1888 building, construction of the libra…

The Way it Was: Halloween Party in 1976
Local News

The Way it Was: Halloween Party in 1976

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A group of preschool children dress in costumes for the annual Pre-School Storytime Halloween party at North Community Library in this October…

The Way it Was: Plaid Pantry in 1990
Local News

The Way it Was: Plaid Pantry in 1990

  • Emily Pyrek
  • Updated
  • 0

A small group of boys congregate outside the Plaid Pantry at 618 Jackson St. in this 1990 street view.

The Way it Was: Early Bangor street scene
Local News

The Way it Was: Early Bangor street scene

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Motorists and oxen face off on Bangor’s Commercial Street in this undated photo from the early 1900s.

The Way it Was: 1937 Isle La Plume
Local News

The Way it Was: 1937 Isle La Plume

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo shows a circa 1937 view of the upper end of Isle La Plume, looking north toward an area now occupied by Houska Park. Points of inte…

The Way It Was: International Hotel
Local News

The Way It Was: International Hotel

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This circa 1875 street scene, taken by the Winona photographic firm of Hoard and Tenney, shows the International Hotel, which was located on t…

The Way it Was: 1984 Maple Leaf Parade
Local News

The Way it Was: 1984 Maple Leaf Parade

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This scene from the Sept. 29, 1984, Maple Leaf Parade, taken at Rose and Clinton streets, features a float carrying Rhonda Bentley, the 1984 M…

The Way it Was: Fall harvest in early 1900s
Local News

The Way it Was: Fall harvest in early 1900s

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

With harvest time underway in the Coulee Region, here’s a look back at a harvest scene from the early 1900s.

The Way it Was: School bus in 1947
Local News

The Way it Was: School bus in 1947

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This school bus scene from the fall of 1947 shows the bus driver, identified only as Pete, with two of his passengers, George Britton and Ann …

The Way it Was: North Woods Elementary School
Local News

The Way it Was: North Woods Elementary School

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo from Aug. 26, 1992, shows the first day of school at the then-brand-new North Woods Elementary School. Now, 25 years later and know…

The Way it Was: North Community Library
Local News

The Way it Was: North Community Library

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This circa 1957 photo shows four Logan High School students studying at what is now known as the North Community Library, 1552 Kane St. Two of…

The Way it Was: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
Local News
top story

The Way it Was: Milwaukee Railroad Depot

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo shows a 1931 view of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot at 601 St. Andrew St., with a passenger coach standing nearby.

The Way it Was: Krause’s Kabin Kourt
Local News

The Way it Was: Krause’s Kabin Kourt

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This undated postcard view from the 1940s shows Krause’s Kabin Kourt (left) and a combination grocery store and gas station located on the nor…

The Way it Was: Market Day in Bangor
Local News

The Way it Was: Market Day in Bangor

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This undated photo from the early 1900s shows Market Day in Bangor, looking east from the 1600 block of Commercial St. Market Day usually took…

The Way it Was: The La Crosse Levee in 1887
Local News

The Way it Was: The La Crosse Levee in 1887

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo shows an 1887 view of La Crosse's old steamboat landing at the foot of State Street. The immediate river area shown here was dredge…

The Way it Was: Old La Crosse Post Office
Local News

The Way it Was: Old La Crosse Post Office

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A photo taken by the late Gordon Feinberg (1915-1990) of La Crosse looks east from the 300 block of State Street in 1946, showing the old La C…

The Way it Was: 1941 Interstate Fair
Local News

The Way it Was: 1941 Interstate Fair

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

On horseback and holding an Old Style Lager flag, Brownie Beck leads harness racers during the 1941 La Crosse Interstate Fair in a photo taken…

The Way it Was: 1907 fire sale
Local News

The Way it Was: 1907 fire sale

  • 0

A crowd gathers outside the Coren dry goods store for a fire sale on July 15, 1907.

The Way it Was: 1992 Coast Guard visit
Local News

The Way it Was: 1992 Coast Guard visit

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Twenty-five years ago, the Coast Guard river buoy tender Wyaconda visited La Crosse as part of the 1992 Riverfest attractions.

The Way it Was: 1967 circus crowd
Local News

The Way it Was: 1967 circus crowd

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Clown Vic Lewis chats with a young girl in the audience attending a Sells and Gray Circus big tent performance at La Crosse’s Erickson Field 5…

The Way it Was: 1942 Kiddie Hour picnic
Local News

The Way it Was: 1942 Kiddie Hour picnic

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A group of youngsters attends a “Kiddie Hour” picnic at Myrick Park 75 years ago, during the summer of 1942.

The Way it Was: 1967 summer camp
Local News

The Way it Was: 1967 summer camp

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This summer scene from 50 years ago in 1967 shows a canoe outing at Camp Bradfield, once a La Crosse YMCA summer camp located near Black River Falls.

The Way it Was: Summer library program
Local News

The Way it Was: Summer library program

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This scene from the main La Crosse Public Library children’s room appeared in the Tribune on June 14, 1961.

The Way It Was: Memorial Day 1992
Local News

The Way It Was: Memorial Day 1992

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo shows members of Company B 2nd Wisconsin Civil War re-enactors firing a gun salute during Memorial Day services at La Crosse’s Jewi…

The Way it Was: Wilson's Boarding House
Local News

The Way it Was: Wilson's Boarding House

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A circa 1910 view of Wilson’s Boarding House, which was located at the northwest corner of Sixth and Cass streets. In business there from 1889…

The Way it Was: WKTY Radio vehicle
Local News

The Way it Was: WKTY Radio vehicle

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This 1962 street scene, taken by former Tribune business manager Howard Colvin, shows a WKTY radio broadcast vehicle parked outside the statio…

The Way it Was: 1917 MacDonald house
Local News

The Way it Was: 1917 MacDonald house

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Norman and Peggy MacDonald, the children of Robert and Mary MacDonald, pose for a photo while playing near their home at 304 S. Seventh St., l…

The Way it Was: Riviera Theater
Local News

The Way it Was: Riviera Theater

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A postcard view from September 1924 showing the Riviera Theater Building at 1215 Caledonia St. Completed in 1920, the Riviera entertained movi…

The Way it Was: 1917 Patriot's Day Parade
Local News

The Way it Was: 1917 Patriot's Day Parade

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

La Crosse Normal School students hold a large American flag, followed by local business women, as they marched in a World War I “Patriot’s Day…

The Way It Was: 1952 flood
Local News

The Way It Was: 1952 flood

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A man maneuvers a skiff in Riverside Park during La Crosse's 1952 flood, which crested at 15.3 feet 65 years ago on April 20, well below the c…

The Way It Was: La Crosse Plumbing Supply Co.
Local News

The Way It Was: La Crosse Plumbing Supply Co.

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This circa 1930 industrial scene shows Charles W. Viner (1890-1956) operating a pipe-threading machine at the La Crosse Plumbing Supply Co., w…

The Way it Was: Causeway Super Valu
Local News

The Way it Was: Causeway Super Valu

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This 1962 street scene, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows the Causeway Super Valu grocery store, which was loca…

The Way it Was: La Crosse Cracker Co. factory
Local News

The Way it Was: La Crosse Cracker Co. factory

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Employees pose for this circa 1890 photo of the La Crosse Cracker Co. factory, which was located at 206-210 S. Front St. This firm, establishe…

The Way it Was: 1962 basketball action
Preps

The Way it Was: 1962 basketball action

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This photo was first published in the Friday, March 23, 1962, Tribune, with the following caption: “Clar Brodt, former La Crosse Central star,…

The Way It Was: Camp McCoy POW camp

The Way It Was: Camp McCoy POW camp

  • 0

An early 1942 view of the World War II prisoner-of-war camp which was located on South Post at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy) near Sparta. From 1…

The Way It Was: Moving day 1967
Local News

The Way It Was: Moving day 1967

  • 0

This Tribune photo taken on March 6, 1967, shows moving day activity at old Fire Station No. 1 with mattresses being removed from the second f…

The Way It Was: La Crosse Post Office in 1908
Local News

The Way It Was: La Crosse Post Office in 1908

  • La Crosse Public Library Archives
  • 0

A 1908 interior view of the old La Crosse Post Office shows clerks Oscar Paulson, left, and John F. Davis at work, from a photo donated by Kar…

The Way It Was: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets

The Way It Was: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets

  • 0

A 1951 Tribune photo of the main lobby in the old YMCA building at 617 Main St. shows desk clerk Henry Sjolander visiting with Cletus Henry, w…

The Way It Was: Speed skating on Pettibone Lagoon
Local News

The Way It Was: Speed skating on Pettibone Lagoon

  • 0

Cornering action during a speed skating race on Pettibone Lagoon, from an undated photo taken during the 1960s or 1970s. This race was part of…

The Way it Was: John's Diner
Local News

The Way it Was: John's Diner

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This circa 1965 postcard shows the interior of John’s Diner, which was located at 1101 Market St. John’s Diner was in operation there from 196…

The Way it Was: 1941 speed skating spectators
Local News

The Way it Was: 1941 speed skating spectators

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This scene, captured by the late Gordon Feinberg (1915-1990) of La Crosse, shows spectators gathered outside the old warming house in Pettibon…

The Way It Was: 1922 Winter Carnival Parade
Local News

The Way It Was: 1922 Winter Carnival Parade

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A La Crosse Rubber Mills marching unit taking part in La Crosse’s 1922 Winter Carnival Parade on Jan. 26, 1922. Shown here at Third and Divisi…

The Way it Was: 1915 Open Cab Delivery
Local News

The Way it Was: 1915 Open Cab Delivery

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A circa 1915 street scene showing an open cab delivery truck for the old Sisson-Seielstad-Hougen Co. wholesale grocery business (1913-1929) pa…

The Way It Was: The 1982 garment factory fire
Local News

The Way It Was: The 1982 garment factory fire

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This fire scene from 35 years ago, captured by Tribune photographer William Lizdas, shows the Jan. 14, 1982, blaze that badly damaged a La Cro…

The Way It Was: YMCA volleyball
Local News

The Way It Was: YMCA volleyball

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This undated photo from the 1950s or 1960s shows volleyball action in the gymnasium of the former YMCA at 617 Main St., where city and regiona…

The way it was: 1916 Cameron House fire
Local News

The way it was: 1916 Cameron House fire

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

Spectators watch as La Crosse firefighters, perched atop a snow-covered passenger platform canopy, battle a blaze at the old Milwaukee Railroa…

The Way it Was: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
Local News

The Way it Was: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

A circa 1956 view of Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse, with the camera looking east on Main Street from the northwest corner of Fourth…

The Way it Was: A 1931 aerial view of the West Channel Bridge
Local News

The Way it Was: A 1931 aerial view of the West Channel Bridge

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This 1931 aerial view, looking east toward La Crosse from the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, shows the old West Channel Bridge, which was complet…

The Way it Was: 1888 Pearl St.
Local News

The Way it Was: 1888 Pearl St.

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This 1888 street view shows the F.A. Oehler and Matthew Neuburg shoe store at 320 Pearl St. and the Charles Greenwood and Nathan Strout gun sh…

The Way it Was: La Crosse Soda Water Factory and Berlin Weiss Beer Brewery
Local News

The Way it Was: La Crosse Soda Water Factory and Berlin Weiss Beer Brewery

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

This circa 1894 scene of a small-scale bottling operation at the La Crosse Soda Water Factory and Berlin Weiss Beer Brewery includes two young…

The Way it Was: F.W. Woolworth Co. 5 and 10-Cent Store
Local News

The Way it Was: F.W. Woolworth Co. 5 and 10-Cent Store

  • 0

Marked by streetcar tracks and overhead streetcar wires, this circa 1916 photo shows the F.W. Woolworth Co. 5 and 10-Cent Store at 328-330 Main St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya holds first-ever beauty pageant for chickens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News