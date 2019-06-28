A 25-year-old woman faces OWI charges after sustaining injuries in an accident while taking a curve on Hwy. 131 Thursday morning.
Megan M. Kelter, Viola, Wis., was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, operating after revocation, obstructing and disorderly conduct, according to Vernon County authorities.
The vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road, struck an embankment and landed on its roof in the town of Kickapoo, authorities said.
Kelter was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries, and the sheriff’s office said “it does not appear seat belts were used and both front and side airbags deployed in the accident.”
Viola EMS, Viola Fire Department and Readstown Fire Department assisted at the scene.
