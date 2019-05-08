Try 3 months for $3

The public is invited to a town hall discussion about the Green New Deal at the Viroqua American Legion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

The discussion will focus on the urgency of climate change and the importance of protecting the environment.

Viroqua’s American Legion is at 120 N. Rusk Ave.

For more information, call Debbie Dudek at 331-223-8236.

