Viroqua beard champ letting donors to African American Roundtable choose his next style

It's taken more than seven years for Jason Kiley to grow his beard to an impressive 24 inches in length, but he's willing to cut it all off in the name of a pressing cause.
Kiley, a Viroqua resident and 2017 Full Beard Freestyle World Champion, is putting the fate of his facial hair in the hands of donors to the African American Roundtable, with a financial contribution rewarded with a vote for one of five styles -- or, if the tally hits $40,000 -- a clean shave.
A beard contest competitor of seven years, who also won Full Beard Freestyle National Champion at the Remington Beard Boss 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships, it would certainly be sad for Kiley to see years of diligently shampooed, oiled and coiffed whiskers snipped off.
But at a time when racially motivated killings, violence and tensions are at a distressing peak, Kiley is making a commitment to be part of the solution.
Having found a level of fame in his years of contest wins, sponsorships and serving on the judging panels of competitions for the stylishly hirsute, Kiley is striving to raise a minimum of $10,000 through his "Change for Awareness" Fundraiser, with proceeds going toward the Milwaukee-based African American Roundtable's campaign to cut $75 million from the city's police department budget and re-allocate it to community programs.
The organization, Kiley relays on his fundraising page, "Exists to empower and organize our community to transform policies so we can thrive and live at our greatest potential. We collaborate and support our partners and allies to show power, amplify each others’ voices, nurture leadership, promote racial equity and accessibility, and pass policies to radically change the lives of African-Americans in Milwaukee."
While focused on Milwaukee, "the discussions have many parallels to cities across the nation," Kiley says.
"The Black Lives Matter movement means so much to me because all lives can’t matter until Black lives are given the same respect and opportunities as all other lives," Kiley says. "The diversion of funding from the police budget to other organizations better equipped to deal with the problems the police are now having to deal with will make our communities better for all. The African-American Round Table has an active campaign with specific demands to hold police accountable and invest in proven community solutions."
For a contribution of $10 or more to the cause, donors may select one of the following styles for Kiley:
- Horseshoe mustache with sideburns
- Mustache with goatee
- Mustache
- Long sideburns with mustache
Donors can also vote for Kiley to keep his beard as is, which would require netting $20,000 or more in funds, or to shave it all off. The latter, however, is only an option if the campaign reaches $40,000. Donations will be accepted through July 8 at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/a-change-for-awareness.
Kiley says he is most fearful of paring down his beard to a lone mustache, quipping, "It will almost feel like walking around in a Speedo."
His preference would be a vote to keep his lengthy chin locks in tact, not because he has grown accustomed to -- proud of -- them, but because it would mean double the donation.
Should the dollars continue to climb to the 40 grand mark, Kiley is happy to sacrifice every last whisker.
"If we can raise that much I am absolutely fine losing it all," Kiley says. "It would mean even more money for the African American Round Table."
And of course, facial hair does grow back -- it just takes a while.
Says Kiley, "Well, I am 43 now so I would think by age 50 the beard would be back to its full glory."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
