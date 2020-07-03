Viroqua beard champ letting donors to African American Roundtable choose his next style

The organization, Kiley relays on his fundraising page, "Exists to empower and organize our community to transform policies so we can thrive and live at our greatest potential. We collaborate and support our partners and allies to show power, amplify each others’ voices, nurture leadership, promote racial equity and accessibility, and pass policies to radically change the lives of African-Americans in Milwaukee."

While focused on Milwaukee, "the discussions have many parallels to cities across the nation," Kiley says.

"The Black Lives Matter movement means so much to me because all lives can’t matter until Black lives are given the same respect and opportunities as all other lives," Kiley says. "The diversion of funding from the police budget to other organizations better equipped to deal with the problems the police are now having to deal with will make our communities better for all. The African-American Round Table has an active campaign with specific demands to hold police accountable and invest in proven community solutions."

For a contribution of $10 or more to the cause, donors may select one of the following styles for Kiley:

Horseshoe mustache with sideburns

Mustache with goatee

Mustache

Long sideburns with mustache