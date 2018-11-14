The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Twinklefest will be held Friday, Nov. 23, in downtown Viroqua.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a free screening of "Home Alone" at the Historic Temple Theatre, followed by open houses and sales at stores including Viroqua Baking Co. and Red’s Mercantile at 5 p.m. and a parade at 7 p.m. with Santa. The event also will include the Rotary tree lighting and a celebration of the family of the year.
The Chamber's visitor center will offer tote bags and goodies from featured vendors. For more information, call 608-637-2575 or visit the Chamber's Facebook page.
