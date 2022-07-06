Viroqua Community Theatre returns to the stage with 'Sweet Charity'

Rehearsals continue as Viroqua Community Theatre prepares to present “Sweet Charity,” its first big production since summer 2019.

Auditions were held April 27-29, and practices started soon after. Michelle Goebel, the costumer for the show and part of the ensemble, said rehearsals are held five days a week for different groups each day.

Goebel said cast members have multiple roles in the musical comedy. “The cast is small and is carrying the load of many personalities.”

Peter Daniels is the director. He said there is a process VCT follows to choose directors for its productions. As part of the process he was asked to suggest four shows. One of his suggestions was “Sweet Charity.”

Daniels said he chose “Sweet Charity” as a suggestion because it had been three years since VCT presented “Chicago” (which he also directed) and he wanted to give people an opportunity to laugh, have fun and be entertained.

“It’s fun,” he said. “There’s Neil Simon dialogue. It’s based on stereotypes and pokes fun at 1960s society.” Daniels added there’s slapstick and physical comedy. “We’re trying to find as many ways as we can to get the audience laughing.”

Although “Sweet Charity” is the first big production since summer 2019, VCT did present the two-person show, “The Guys,” last fall.

Feedback on having a big production after the hiatus has been positive, Daniels said. “A lot of board members are new. Everyone is stepping up. People are handling all elements – from production to design work to some amazing talented performers.”

He said the set is being designed by Aaron Parker, an architect and a new resident of Viroqua.

Daniels said the main character, Charity Hope Valentine, says the line, “Without love, life has no purpose.” “She’s looking for a guy to marry.” Goebel added, “She’s unsuccessful in love.” Daniels said Charity doesn’t lose hope. “It really is funny.”

Daniels said Neil Simon, who wrote “The Odd Couple,” wrote the book for “Sweet Charity.” “There are some iconic songs and dances.”

Goebel said one of the most recognizable songs the audience will hear is “Hey, Big Spender.”

The musical was first produced on Broadway in 1966. The music is by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It’s based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano.

Synopsis

“’Sweet Charity” follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine, ‘a girl who wanted to be loved.’ Charity is a taxi dancer, a dance partner-for-hire at a seedy dance hall in New York City. Though the job may be decidedly undesirable, Charity’s hopeful romanticism and unfailing optimism lift her out of her circumstances and help her reach for a life beyond. In the past, she’s been strung along and hung out to dry by a series of bad relationships and lousier men. When she meets Oscar, a neurotic, shy actuary seemingly from another world, will she finally find true love at last? One of the most famous shows by legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse and with a laugh-a-minute script by the incomparable Neil Simon, every audience is destined to fall in love with Charity’s limitless spirit, as she lives life ‘hopefully ever after.’.” (StageAgent)

The theatrical team

The cast includes Delayni Fleeharty, Charity Hope Valentine; Charlie Durochik, Helene/Ursula; Abi Wileman, Nickie; Ary Howe, Herman; Evan Blattner, Vittorio Vidal/Daddy; Brian Lyle, Oscar Lindquist; and Elise Becker, Michelle M. Goebel, Annabella Dlugi, Anna Dunnum, Tanja Birke, Miles Daniels, Nathan Zirk, Rebecca Fitzwater and James Fuller, ensemble.

The behind-the-scenes people include director Peter Daniels, production coordinator/vocal coach Pam Kalinosky, choreographer Nikki Steele, stage manager Gabrielle Daniels, lighting design Chris Cox, set design Aaron Parker, costume design Michelle Goebel, sound design Peter Simon, keyboards Vanessa Mills, vocal coach Deb Michaels, conductor Michelle Stauder and assistant stage manager Ashley Rutte.