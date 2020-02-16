Viroqua Food Co-op to host documentary screening

The Viroqua Food Co-op will present a free screening of "The Need to Grow" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the community room at 609 N. Main St., Viroqua.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Free popcorn and beverages will be served.
The documentary is the second film in the co-op's 2020 winter documentary film series and focuses on the struggles of agriculture and environmentalism.
To learn more about this and future events, visit viroquafood.coop.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today