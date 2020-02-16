You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua Food Co-op to host documentary screening
The Viroqua Food Co-op will present a free screening of "The Need to Grow" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the community room at 609 N. Main St., Viroqua.

Free popcorn and beverages will be served.

The documentary is the second film in the co-op's 2020 winter documentary film series and focuses on the struggles of agriculture and environmentalism.

To learn more about this and future events, visit viroquafood.coop.

