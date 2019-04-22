Area Legislators will be holding a local town hall on Medicaid expansion from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at McIntosh Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua.
Wisconsin would be able to provide more affordable, quality health-care coverage to 82,000 people in Wisconsin while saving the state $324 million over the biennium, according to Democrats who are sponsoring the initiative.
This event is one of six town halls that Wisconsin Democrats are holding statewide.
This event is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska.
