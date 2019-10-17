The Family & Children's Center will sponsor a "Paint the town Purple" event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the VFW in Viroqua, 751 S. Washington Ave., Viroqua.
The event will feature dinner, music, auctions and raffles, along with a candlelight vigil. Funds raised will support the Vernon County Domestic Abuse Program in Viroqua. Tickets for individuals cost $30, and couple's tickets cost $50.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets can be purchased at fcconline.org or in person at the Family & Children's Center, 1321 Main St. N., Viroqua. For more information call 608-637-7052.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.