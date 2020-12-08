Viroqua meat packer faces second animal cruelty accusation

"I would never file charges based on what someone sends me in a letter or an email," Gaskell said. "It's with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office right now."

Nordik Meats did not return a call from the Tribune seeking comment.

Henstock said PETA hasn't heard back from the sheriff's office, and no charges related to the incident were filed as of Tuesday morning. He said criminal charges are appropriate because state statute makes no distinction between intentional and unintentional animal cruelty.

He said the incident also violates industry guidelines.

"Multiple shots to a single animal is not approved by the slaughter industry," Henstock said.

According to the USDA notice, a Nordik employee used a hand-held captive bolt device while attempting to kill the lamb. The first stun attempt was between the eyes, which caused the lamb to fall to the ground and tuck its legs in a sitting position while conscious.

The second attempt was also between the eyes, which left the animal still blinking and tracking sound with its eyes. Plant manager Ross Williams then took the gun and landed a shot at the top of the skull which finally killed the lamb.