Viroqua meat packer faces second animal cruelty accusation

VIROQUA -- For the second time in three months, a Viroqua meat processor is under scrutiny for its slaughter practices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a "notice of reinstatement of suspension" against Nordik Meats after a Nov. 10 incident involving a lamb. The notice describes a botched slaughter attempt in which the lamb survived two shots to the forehead before a supervisor stepped in and delivered an effective kill shot.
The USDA noted a "similar egregious inhumane handling incident" Aug. 19, when a cow was shot five times before it died. Both incidents were witnessed by a USDA Food Safety Inspection Service employee.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a Dec. 3 email to Vernon County District Attorney Timothy Gaskell requesting law enforcement action.
"This persistent, illegal suffering plainly illustrates that FSIS enforcement actions are insufficient to deter violations at this facility and that criminal prosecution is in the best interests of the animals killed there and the public," wrote Colin Henstock, assistant manager of investigations for PETA. "We respectfully ask that you bring appropriate criminal charges against those responsible for these incidents — and the suffering — at Nordik Meats."
Gaskell said Tuesday he advised Henstock to forward the information to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
"I would never file charges based on what someone sends me in a letter or an email," Gaskell said. "It's with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office right now."
Nordik Meats did not return a call from the Tribune seeking comment.
Henstock said PETA hasn't heard back from the sheriff's office, and no charges related to the incident were filed as of Tuesday morning. He said criminal charges are appropriate because state statute makes no distinction between intentional and unintentional animal cruelty.
He said the incident also violates industry guidelines.
"Multiple shots to a single animal is not approved by the slaughter industry," Henstock said.
According to the USDA notice, a Nordik employee used a hand-held captive bolt device while attempting to kill the lamb. The first stun attempt was between the eyes, which caused the lamb to fall to the ground and tuck its legs in a sitting position while conscious.
The second attempt was also between the eyes, which left the animal still blinking and tracking sound with its eyes. Plant manager Ross Williams then took the gun and landed a shot at the top of the skull which finally killed the lamb.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that the plant will be under review for 90 days following the notice. The plant is still authorized to slaughter animals during that period.
PETA opposes slaughtering animals for human consumption. The group contends "sheep, cows, pigs, chickens, and other animals feel pain and fear and value their lives, just as humans do, and that the only way to help prevent them from suffering in slaughterhouses is not to eat them."
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
