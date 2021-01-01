Viroqua native Jill Soltau steps down as Penney's CEO

J.C. Penney’s new owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, say they have begun a search for a successor to Viroqua native Jill Soltau, who resigned as Penney's CEO effective Thursday.

Soltau had been CEO of the department store chain since October 2018. Before that, she had been president and CEO of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores since 2015.

Soltau, whose departure was announced Wednesday, grew up in Viroqua and is a 1989 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Soltau, the J.C. Penney board and other top executives resigned Wednesday, effective the next day, according to a filing Thursday with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. And in November, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a purchase agreement that had substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group.

J.C. Penney announced Dec. 7 that the sale had been completed.

