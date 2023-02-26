Every Saturday throughout the fall, students Zirelia Leinberger and Esther Croster could be found at the Viroqua farmers market, collecting signatures for a petition.

The Youth Initiative High School students stood outside the market, asking passerbyers to consider adding their name to a petition to add an advisory referendum question about the current state law on abortion to the April 4 ballot.

At least four counties, including Vernon and La Crosse, have added an advisory referendum question on women’s reproductive rights to the spring election ballot.

Some marketgoers yelled hateful words at Leinberger and Croster; others would approach the pair and tell them that what they were advocating for was wrong.

“I feel empowered by that,” Leinberger said. “I feel like if I’m doing something that evokes emotion in other people then it’s making them question their beliefs.”

Hate speech didn’t stop Leinberger and Croster. The pair gathered most of the 1,300 resident signatures necessary for Vernon County to consider adding the advisory question.

“I can’t say that I change anyone’s mind on whether abortion should be accessible, but I definitely feel that I persuade people to put the referendum on the ballot,” Croster said.

Croster said it was difficult when people automatically dismissed them due to beliefs about abortion rights, because that wasn’t what the two young women were petitioning for; the petition was to add a question polling voters on their opinion of the state’s law.

Being politically active in the community isn’t new to either Croster or Leinberger. When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, the pair started at the farmers market first by handing out information about women’s health care rights and access.

That’s when Wayde Lawler, chair of the Vernon County Democratic Party, reached out to ask if they would help collect signatures for the referendum petition.

The referendum was not spearheaded by the local Democratic Party, but rather was community effort not limited by a partisan group.

“I think casting it through the lens of a partisan body would have unnecessarily limited the scope and impact of the project,” Lawler said. “The referendum is really an opportunity for people on any side of that issue to express themselves and to have a voice in something that was essentially handed down almost two centuries ago.”

Leinberger and Croster collected signatures at the farmers market, at polling places during the November midterms and at night markets in the area.

At the night markets, the pair received more positive feedback for their work, with many residents thanking them or asking to take petition forms to their workplace to gather more support.

“I just need an outlet for change in some way,” Croster said, who is a junior in high school and not old enough to vote yet. “If I can’t make my voice heard through voting, I want to do it in some other way.”

Counties with referendums

Vernon and La Crosse counties are not alone in their referendum efforts. Eau Claire and Milwaukee county also passed resolutions to add a question about keeping or repealing the state law on abortion.

Wisconsin’s state law on abortion — enacted in 1849 before women could serve in office or even vote — makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it’s done to save a pregnant person’s life.

The question that will appear before La Crosse County voters on April 4 will read: “Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state’s 1849 abortion ban that provides no exception in cases of rape or incest nor protect the health of the mother?”

Back in November, Dane County and Racine County polled voters with a similar question on the midterm ballot. Eight-five percent of voters in Dane County and 71% of voters in Racine agreed that the state law should be repealed.

Much of this movement has spawned from the lack of a statewide referendum about abortion. Gov. Tony Evers proposed one in January, but Republican legislators shot it down.

However, these referendums are non-binding, meaning the outcome won’t change the law but rather serves to inform the legislature on public opinion.

“I think it’s a misconception that non-binding referenda is synonymous with no-impact referenda,” Lawler said. “I believe that people should have a chance to express their preferences on really important issues like this. So that matters whether or not the law actually changes.”

In Vernon County, Lawler and the community organizing team faced difficulties making sure the referendum was on the ballot in April.

Due to a technicality in the ordinance, the referendum was going to be on the ballot in November of next year. The group asked the county board to exercise its authority to put it on the April ballot.

Leinberger, Croster and over 30 of their high school peers attended that meeting to speak in support of having the referendum on the April ballot — especially given the hard work that Leinberger and Croster put into the petition.

“When we went to that city council meeting, we were told afterward by five different people that they didn’t think that the resolution would have passed with that greater margin if it hadn’t been for like 20 or 30 youth speakers,” Croster said.

Continuing youth involvement

Leinberger and Croster have been leaders in their community when it comes to youth activism by providing outlets and spaces for young people to come together and engage in community politics.

“It’s really important that we step up and step up early,” Croster said. “Then teach others and empower others how to step up as well.”

The two have heard from their peers that they wanted to be more involved in politics, but don’t know how to if they can’t vote yet. Many resort to posting information on their social media.

“Don’t think that just because this referendum is on the ballot that we’re going to bow out now,” Leinberger said.

Leinberger worked with the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce to start a Civic Unity Network for students in eighth through 12th grade.

“The whole point is to have a space to be able to have difficult conversations in a way that is productive and not hateful, spiteful and without pre judgment,” she said. “There’s all these students who want to help, so providing that space is so important.”

