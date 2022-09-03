Viroqua to celebrate its newest mural with a reception honoring the artists, contributors

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is holding a reception and ribbon cutting on Sept. 19 from 12 to 1 p.m. to celebrate the completion of its newest public mural.

The reception is located at the mural site, 304 S. Main St., and will recognize the artists and those who contributed to its completion. The community is invited to join in the celebration.

The "Spring Ephemerals mural," created by Viroqua residents and artists Stella Greendeer, Natalie Hinahara and Anna Kimm, collectively known as The Smockettes, depicts a woodland scene spring flowers with dewy spiderwebs and insects interlaced within.

“It is supremely satisfying to collaborate as artists to create public art, to beautify and inspire. The finished mural is a creation that we as individual artists could not have made alone," Kimm said. "Beneath the surface of the mural lies the universal truth of the creative power and beauty generated by human interconnection.”

Funding for the mural was coordinated by the Viroqua Area Foundation, a local partner providing a mechanism for people of goodwill to make donations for the improvement of the community for present and future generations.

“We can’t do anything alone but with all of us working together we are continuing to create positive growth and a more vibrant place to call home,” says Angie Lawrence, secretary of the Viroqua Area Foundation. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their financial support of all of these projects and programs in order to turn ideas into reality.”

The Viroqua Area Foundation is a community partner that has supported the city of Viroqua’s police and fire departments through contributions to the National Night Out event and the fire department’s training tower. Other civic projects include support for the McIntosh Memorial Library and RedLou Mobile Library, the Driftless Humane Society, the Park Bowl complex and the skate park. Long a supporter of the city’s creative economy, the Viroqua Area Foundation has also contributed to the Driftless Music Festival, Viroqua Community Theatre and the Historic Temple Theatre, among others.

The home for Viroqua’s newest mural was gifted by residents Tom and Kathie Wheeler, both talented artists, with Tom being a skilled woodworker and Kathie a well-respected painter.

“Public art brings enormous value to the aesthetic of a community, enhances quality of life, and is a way to integrate the vision and design work of artists into public spaces," Tom and Kathie said. "Our wall, visible from Main Street, was a blank canvas waiting for an image for everyone to enjoy. The artists' creative vision for spring flowers seemed a perfect idea.

"After our long winters, their cheery emergence lifts our spirits and fills us with hope. Natalie, Anna and Stella did a wonderful and professional job with the design and the execution, and it is our hope that the energy they put into this mural will find its way into all who pass by.”

Additional event details can be found by calling the Viroqua Chamber Main Street at 608-637-2575.