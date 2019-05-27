The Winding Roads Art Tour encompasses 22 studios and features 42 artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, a guide for which can be picked up at the VIVA Gallery, 217 Main St. S., Viroqua.
The artists create a bountiful array of work including painting, pottery, textiles, sculpture, photography, leather work, jewelry, woodwork, letterpress, stained glass, yard art, furniture, collage, basketry and printmaking. The tour is an opportunity to view and purchase artwork, and develop an understanding of the people, process and story behind the creations.
More information, including an online map and a list of artists and studies, can be found at www.windingroadsart.com.
