Viroqua's Night Market returns for summer 2022; Andy Hughs to perform Friday

The ever-popular Viroqua Night Market has returned to Eckhart Park this summer. On the second Friday in July, August and September, from 6 to 9 p.m. Eckhart Park will be filled with artisan vendors, live music, refreshing drinks and local food trucks.

This family friendly event had been on pause since 2020, and is now back and once again welcomes locals and visitors alike to dance the night away under the twinkling lights of the market.

The Viroqua Night Market, put on by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, will present Andy Hughs at the July 8 Night Market, as well as the Iowans on Aug. 12 and Second Landing & Lou Shields on Sept. 9.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this great event back to Viroqua,” says Viroqua Chamber Main Street Assistant Director Larkin Breckel. “The Night Market is the perfect chance to enjoy the best this community has to offer — great music, wonderful food, incredible vendors, and a fun time for everyone!”

Viroqua Night Market is a free event.

For more information on the Viroqua Night Market, follow the Viroqua Chamber’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/viroqua.