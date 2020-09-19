 Skip to main content
Virtual art festival runs this week
Virtual art festival runs this week

Though COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the in-person event, the 2020 Driftless Area Art Festival invites art lovers to meet area artists and bring home their works through a virtual gallery and Facebook event Sept. 19 through 28.

Art will be available for purchase and viewing online at www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.

Mark calendars for Sept. 18-19, 2021, for the next in-person Driftless Area Art Festival.

