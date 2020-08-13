Virtual conference to help caregivers to those with Alzheimer's disease navigate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic

Trips to the store, visits with friends and even in-person medical appointments have been largely halted or conducted in an online fashion, and feelings of loneliness and lack of contact can also cause distress for those with dementia.

Similarly, caregivers are feeling the burden of being largely cooped up and the stress of caring for someone whose own anxieties are being maximized.

Those who looked forward to respite in the form of outside visitors and providers have perhaps lost those precious breaks due to social distancing, and caregivers may also have feelings of guilt or worry about contracting and spreading the virus to their loved one or client if they do venture out.

"The emotional, the mental, the physical stress of the caregiver is heightened because of the pandemic," says Fuschillo Jr.

Co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com Elaine Sanchez will share her perspectives on the issue and offer advice during her segment of the conference, titled "Finding Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving."

The AFA suggests frazzled caregivers develop coping mechanisms like meditation, and work on recognizing and understanding triggers in themselves and the person they are caring for so they can react and respond more effectively.