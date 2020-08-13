Virtual conference to help caregivers to those with Alzheimer's disease navigate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic

Dementia is a disease that casts its web far beyond the patient, drawing loved ones and caregivers into the tangle of frustration, fear and even despair.
Infiltrating nearly every facet of one's life, Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia can be devastating as memories fade, confusion sets in and, in some cases, anger erupts.
And as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the effects of the disease have been magnified, with patients struggling to comprehend the changes in the world and caregivers stretched to their limit with diminished access to outside help.
Understanding the magnitude of these unprecedented challenges, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering Wisconsin families a virtual version of their annual Educating America Tour, which in the previous four years has been held in a conference format in various locations nationwide.
The Educating America Tour: Wisconsin online conference is free and will be held online from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20, with registration available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4815660126843422989 through the day of the event. Charles Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, will open the conference, which includes information on brain health, caregiving and power of attorney.
"(Wisconsin) has more than 120,000 people with Alzheimer's disease, and if you use the multiplier of three to four caregivers per team you can see how prevalent it is," says Fuschillo Jr. "We feel it's critically important to provide information and resources and let people know they don't need to go on this journey alone."
Dr. Mehmet Oz will briefly discuss his mother's struggle with Alzheimer's after remarks from Fuschillo Jr., followed by speaker Dr. Nathaniel Chin on "Brain Health in the Time of COVID-19: Be Safe and Be Smart."
"Things have changed obviously for so many people," Fuschillo Jr. says of the pandemic.
Chin will touch on prevention tips for cognitive and functional decline, and Fuschillo Jr. lists isolation, lack of physical activity and not staying on a normal schedule as main concerns for those with Alzheimer's during the time of COVID-19.
"We emphasize it is so critically important -- when possible -- that caregivers maintain (the individual's) schedule and have them maintain connections with loved ones virtually," Fuschillo Jr. says. "Isolation is something we never recommend for individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia."
According to the National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer's sufferers can become aggressive and agitated when there is a sudden change to their routine or surroundings, and for many families stay at home orders and quarantine have drastically altered both.
Trips to the store, visits with friends and even in-person medical appointments have been largely halted or conducted in an online fashion, and feelings of loneliness and lack of contact can also cause distress for those with dementia.
Similarly, caregivers are feeling the burden of being largely cooped up and the stress of caring for someone whose own anxieties are being maximized.
Those who looked forward to respite in the form of outside visitors and providers have perhaps lost those precious breaks due to social distancing, and caregivers may also have feelings of guilt or worry about contracting and spreading the virus to their loved one or client if they do venture out.
"The emotional, the mental, the physical stress of the caregiver is heightened because of the pandemic," says Fuschillo Jr.
Co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com Elaine Sanchez will share her perspectives on the issue and offer advice during her segment of the conference, titled "Finding Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving."
The AFA suggests frazzled caregivers develop coping mechanisms like meditation, and work on recognizing and understanding triggers in themselves and the person they are caring for so they can react and respond more effectively.
In addition, the AFA offers a seven-day-a week Helpline staffed by licensed social workers trained in dementia care, who can assist caregivers who are feeling overwhelmed and need advice. The Helpline can be reached by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking the chat icon in the upper right corner.
"Calls to the Helpline have increased dramatically," during the pandemic, Fuschillo Jr. says.
The conference will also include a talk from Jennifer O'Neill called "Powers of Attorney, Worth Their Weight in Gold."
A power of attorney legal document designates one person to oversee and authorize decisions regarding one's property, finances or medical care, and the National Institute on Aging advises families go through and update papers and directives as early as possible, especially when a person is diagnosed with an illness causing early physical and mental decline.
For resources and information beyond The Educating America Tour: Wisconsin, visit www.alzfdn.org. Virtual programs are offered daily, and webinars held periodically.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
