Virtual event Oct. 19 will explore Afghan refugee resettlement

La Crosse’s higher education institutions will host a second discussion to help the community support and understand our new Afghan neighbors.

The virtual discussion — sponsored by Viterbo University, Western Technical College and UW-La Crosse — is set for Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

It will feature Genevieve Levy, a district director with the California State Assembly who has worked extensively with Afghan populations, and Nemat Sadat, a legal secretary with the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office who has worked as a translator, cultural advisor and refugee resettlement coordinator.

They will discuss a variety of topics related to U.S. refugee resettlement programs, including special immigrant visas and tips for how community members can interact with newcomers from Afghanistan.

To access a live stream of the event, visit www.viterbo.edu/afghansupport. Within a week of the presentation, a recording will be posted on the same page.

In addition, in-person live stream viewing events will be hosted at Western Technical College in Tomah (Community Room, 120 E. Milwaukee St.) and at Viterbo University (Reinhart Center 134, 899 Jackson St). Seating is limited, and masks are required.

This is the second event Viterbo, Western and UWL have organized following the arrival of roughly 13,000 Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

The first panel discussion featured Lt. Col. Erik Archer, UWL professor of military science; Elizabeth Archer, Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinator at Fort McCoy; Anthony Chergosky, UWL assistant professor of political science; Roberto Partarrieu, executive director of Catholic Charities; and Holly Kirking Loomis, U.S. State Department.

Access a recording of the event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlOw3TUfLtE.

For more information, visit www.viterbo.edu/afghansupport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0