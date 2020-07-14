Virtual events planned for Ability Awareness Week

July 26 marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a local organization is hosting a week of events leading up to the landmark occasion.
The Disability Action Network is hosting the second annual No Limits: Ability Awareness Week -- a citywide designation officially proclaimed by Mayor Tim Kabat -- from July 20 through 26, with all-virtual activities due to COVID-19.
Founded in 2016, DAN promotes awareness, advocacy and community engagement for individuals with disabilities in Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson and Vernon counties, and is comprised of a dozen funding agencies, provider agencies and organizations, including Inclusa, Aptiv and the La Crosse YMCA, as well as individuals and advocates.
No Limits: Ability Awareness Week entertainment and activities are designed to support the DAN mission.
"The event will provide community members the opportunity to build relationships, and raise awareness for the challenges facing people with disabilities and their support network," says DAN board member Nate Hundt.
To participate in the virtual events, visit www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork or https://disabilityaction.wixsite.com/disabilityaction.
Event schedule
6 p.m. Monday:
- Virtual musical performance and question and answer session with musician and speaker Gaelynn Lea. From Duluth, Minn., Lea, a disability rights advocate, is the 2016 winner of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest
- Kick-off of online scavenger hunt using the ActionBound App
6 p.m. Tuesday:
- Virtual dating workshop for youth with disabilities, hosted by Eva Sweeney
Noon Wednesday:
- Virtual presentation with Holmen High School Project LIVE students and instructor Nick Slusser: Special education and transitioning to adulthood.
1 p.m. Saturday:
- Virtual presentation with Sydney Fitzpatrick: Success of living with Cerebral Palsy
3 p.m. Sunday:
- Virtual presentation with Joe Delegrave, Wheelchair Rugby Paralympian. Delgrave was a former football player at Winona State University and became paralyzed during a boating accident at age 19. He has played with the US Wheelchair Rugby National Team for more than 12 years.
For questions, registration, or more information, visit www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork, email yourdan.info@gmail.com, or call 608-785-3507.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
