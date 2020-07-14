Virtual events planned for Ability Awareness Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26 marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a local organization is hosting a week of events leading up to the landmark occasion.

The Disability Action Network is hosting the second annual No Limits: Ability Awareness Week -- a citywide designation officially proclaimed by Mayor Tim Kabat -- from July 20 through 26, with all-virtual activities due to COVID-19.

Founded in 2016, DAN promotes awareness, advocacy and community engagement for individuals with disabilities in Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson and Vernon counties, and is comprised of a dozen funding agencies, provider agencies and organizations, including Inclusa, Aptiv and the La Crosse YMCA, as well as individuals and advocates.

No Limits: Ability Awareness Week entertainment and activities are designed to support the DAN mission.

"The event will provide community members the opportunity to build relationships, and raise awareness for the challenges facing people with disabilities and their support network," says DAN board member Nate Hundt.