Virtual Opioid and Behavioral Health Summit open to public

The virtual 2021 Opioid and Behavioral Health Summit sponsored by Viterbo University and La Crosse’s Alliance to HEAL organization will be held from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.

Visit www.viterbo.edu/voice-summit for additional information and to register. The event is free, and topics include the cycle of addiction, recovery stories and stigma, and health equity for people experiencing homelessness. Continuing education credits are available for participants.

The summit is being held as part of the community education element of Viterbo University’s VOICE program, an acronym for Vital Opioid Instruction through Community-based Experiential Training.

This is a collaborative event held in conjunction with the local Alliance to Heal project, a coordinated community response to the opioid crisis with over 100 members of the community working together to fill gaps in the local continuum of care for people with substance abuse disorders.

Viterbo’s VOICE program is made possible by a three-year, $741,201 grant the university received in August 2019 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0