Virtual Steppin' Out in Pink raises $245,000, funds assisting ongoing breast cancer research at Gundersen

Over the last 15 years, Steppin’ Out in Pink has raised over $5.2 million for the Gundersen Medical Foundation’s breast cancer initiatives and created a sisterhood of survivors who walk proudly together beside their family and friends.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Steppin’ Out in Pink event last month was canceled in favor of individual or small group strolls, with participants encouraged to complete the traditional 4.5 miles over a 12-day span.
Though the camaraderie many survivors and participants look forward to each year was absent, over 3,000 people still signed up and completed their steps, with $245,000 raised thus far through sponsorships, donations and Facebook fundraisers. Donations are still being accepted at https://secure2.convio.net/glmf/site/TR?fr_id=1110&pg=entry.
Steppin’ Out in Pink, which funds local research, subsidizes mammograms and supports the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, drew 6,000 attendees and raised $400,000 in 2019. COVID-19 threw organizers “through a loop,” said Tia Sneath, development specialist for the Gundersen Medical Foundation, but she was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who still took part, with individuals from across the country creating their own routes for the cause.
“I was blown away by the support,” Sneath said.
With funding down, Sneath says there will be “a little bit more finesse going into allocating those dollars.” A donation is planned to Paula’s Purse, a Gundersen program which assists breast cancer patients with gas, travel, and food expenses during treatment, and breast cancer research, led by Dr. Paraic Kenny, will not be affected by the reduced funds.
Sneath urges women to stay up to date on their mammograms and annual exams during the pandemic, stressing “the importance of early protection even in these crazy times.” She is hopeful the event will resume as usual next September, and says Emily Hansen, who was scheduled to be this year’s breast cancer advocate, will now take the position in 2021, along with another woman yet to be announced.
“If we can gather in person next year, the love is just going to be 10 times as big because we’ve been deprived of being around each other for so long,” said Sneath. “We’re hoping everyone is staying safe so we can all come together next year.”
Funds at work
Since 2015, Dr. Paraic Kenny, a specialist in breast cancer research of 22 years, has directed the team at the Kabara Cancer Research Institute in La Crosse, putting Steppin’ Out in Pink dollars towards in depth studies and trials. Kenny is internationally recognized for his expertise in the use of 3-D culture and models which inspect the mechanisms causing breast cancer development, and his dedication to identifying and validating “novel therapeutic targets” for triple negative breast cancer. Particularly aggressive, triple negative breast cancer has fewer designated medications than cancers fueled by ER, PR or HER2 receptors.
Kenny and his team of high-caliber postdoctoral research fellows have been making remarkable strides in breast cancer research, sequencing tumors in order to match patients with the most relevant emerging drugs, as well as molecular tumor work.
In 2016, Kenny’s team had success in using the the drug crizotinib, initially approved for use in lung cancer patients, on a patient with an MET-amplified (metastatic) triple negative breast tumor. After responding well to chemotherapy, which was successful in shrinking her tumor by 80%, the tumor manifested in her lung and was unresponsive to further chemotherapy.
Through next-generation sequencing, the team discovered a genetic alteration. After consulting the state’s Precision Medicine Molecular Tumor Board, they recommended crizotinib, and the patient went on to survive several more months before developing another tumor, which failed to react to the drug.
Kenny’s team collects a sample from the new tumor, which undergoes a genetic test, to determine what changed and caused unresponsiveness. Because the patients have late stage cancer, with millions of cancer cells, “we typically see recurrence within several months to a year,” Kenny says. “Breast cancer, like all metastatic cancers, is a very challenging cancer.
Kenny and his team were the first worldwide to report efficacy of crizotinib in triple-negative breast cancer patients with MET mutations. As only one in 125 women with breast cancer have the MET alteration, a standard clinical test, done one gene at a time, would cost around $650 per patient. This would result in an expenditure of over $80,000 to find a single person who would likely respond to crizotinib.
In 2017, Crizotinib was used again on a woman with breast cancer with a GOPC-ROS1 fusion mutation. The woman was one of of 442 Gundersen patients to receive free genetic testing from Strata oncology, which tested tumor tissue to identify those with gene mutations in order to pinpoint the most effective medication. Kenny’s team grew and analyzed the cells in the Kabara Cancer Research Institute, and found Crizotinib proved effective on destroying the sample cells. The patient received the drug and went into remission.
Live cell testing is used on a limited basis, Kenny says, as “we really need to be selective with patients where we really think there is a benefit of what can be learned. We’re really looking at the ones where we think there is a research gap and a question we can answer that is going to benefit people for the longer term.”
Says Kenny, “Right now we’re trying to understand how the tumors are adapting mutationally to these type of patients, and rather than give a patient one good period of response for many, many months we can hopefully do that again and again with the ultimate goal of moving these treatments earlier so you’re looking at a one and done approach, used much, much earlier when patients have a very low burden of disease.”
For many breast cancer patients, Kenny says, “We have really good drugs available now that are specifically tailored for the mutations, and we have newer better drugs coming out all the time.”
Other research being conducted at the Kabara Cancer Research Institute involves the examination of the interaction between macrophage tumor cells and breast cancer cells, with the goal of developing new therapeutic targets, identifying drugs aimed at triple negative breast cancer and further investigating the applications of crizotinib. Around 80% of breast cancers are estrogen receptor positive, and Kenny’s team is also examining the role of Amphiregulin as an effector of the estrogen receptor, a group of proteins found inside cells.
All of the “cutting-edge” research being conducted, Kenny says, is supported by funds from Steppin’ Out in Pink, and he expresses great appreciation to all those who have participated over the past 15 years.
“I think clearly breast cancer is a pressing need across the country, and many organizations raise money and that money gets sucked away to other places, and that eventually comes back to small communities but that takes a really long time,” Kenny says. “For me, Steppin’ Out in Pink really offers the opportunity to keep those research dollars local so they can help some of our breast cancer patients on a timeline that’s suitable for them now.”
