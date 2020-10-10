Virtual Steppin' Out in Pink raises $245,000, funds assisting ongoing breast cancer research at Gundersen

In 2017, Crizotinib was used again on a woman with breast cancer with a GOPC-ROS1 fusion mutation. The woman was one of of 442 Gundersen patients to receive free genetic testing from Strata oncology, which tested tumor tissue to identify those with gene mutations in order to pinpoint the most effective medication. Kenny’s team grew and analyzed the cells in the Kabara Cancer Research Institute, and found Crizotinib proved effective on destroying the sample cells. The patient received the drug and went into remission.

Live cell testing is used on a limited basis, Kenny says, as “we really need to be selective with patients where we really think there is a benefit of what can be learned. We’re really looking at the ones where we think there is a research gap and a question we can answer that is going to benefit people for the longer term.”

Says Kenny, “Right now we’re trying to understand how the tumors are adapting mutationally to these type of patients, and rather than give a patient one good period of response for many, many months we can hopefully do that again and again with the ultimate goal of moving these treatments earlier so you’re looking at a one and done approach, used much, much earlier when patients have a very low burden of disease.”