Virus prevention during the holiday season crucial as circulation increases

Vaccinologist Dr. Greg Poland recalls, early in the pandemic, receiving a letter from a child asking if a vaccine would come, and if COVID would end.

"I'm proud to say...for this special little girl, the answer is yes," Poland says. "We can now prevent COVID and she can get a vaccine."

And yet, COVID is still a very real threat, in part due to those rejecting the very shots that child hoped for.

"It's almost impossible to imagine that one out of every 297 Americans is now dead of COVID," Poland says. "... For the most part, at this point, no one should die of COVID. These are mostly elderly, immunocompromised, or people who have not been vaccinated and boosted. And that's a key point."

Death rates and hospitalizations have plunged since the virus's peak, yet some 3,000 Americans a day require inpatient care for COVID, Poland says. And while largely dormant during the height of COVID, flu -- and RSV -- have returned, in force.

"You've heard this term tridemic," Poland says. "...It's important to protect yourself, and two of the three can be protected against with a vaccine. All three can be protected against with wearing a proper mask properly."

With holiday gatherings and travel on the docket for many, Poland is succinct in his messaging: You may be weary of masking and/or eschewing vaccination, but the viruses "could care less -- it will exploit that, and many people are going to be surprised (because over the holiday season) very likely we'll have a surge of influenza and COVID related to this kind of behavior."

RSV

The majority will recover without issue from respiratory syncytial virus, but for some babies and toddlers, the elderly or the immunocompromised, symptoms can become severe. RSV, like the coronavirus, is spread primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing but can also be contracted through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia for infants.

Per the CDC, between 100 to 500 youth under 5 die from RSV each year and 58,000 are hospitalized. By mid October 2022, RSV rates in the U.S. were the highest in two years, with the CDC reporting that for the 2022-2023 season thus far the overall inpatient rate for RSV across all ages is 33.9 per 100,000.

"The fortunate thing with otherwise healthy kids is they are going to get better. It is a miserable thing to have and they're out of school, but they'll recover," Poland says. High fever or trouble breathing are reasons to seek medical care and evaluation.

Currently, inoculations for RSV are not available, but vaccines are in development.

"Before this time next year, I think we'll have a licensed RSV vaccine for adults," Poland says. "And then they'll move clinical trials down to kids."

Flu

From late October through early December, the U.S. had recorded some 8.7 million cases of flu-like illness, along with 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths, per the CDC. Children accounted for 14 fatalities. For the week ending Dec. 10, the most recent date available, the CDC put Wisconsin's flu rate at high, verging on very high.

"Influenza A in particular has surged early in the U.S. And very likely over the holidays we will see this increase," says Poland. "This is problematic. It's going to mean that an already overburdened U.S. medical system is going to be further burdened."

Around 80% of cases are H3N2, "the most dangerous strain of influenza," Poland says, and the remainder H1N1.

"Both of those are very well matched with what's in the vaccine," Poland says of the flu shot. "But we can't convince people to get the vaccine (which is) very good at preventing hospitalization and death. It's effective, not completely, in reducing symptomatic illness. But we're really giving these vaccines to prevent complications and severe disease."

Flu shot uptake for the season thus far is under 50% on average across age groups. As COVID and flu symptoms can overlap, testing is important to identify the correct antiviral treatment. For those with co-infection, the treatment also differs, Poland says.

COVID

Post Thanksgiving, COVID rates and hospitalizations began increasing, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing earlier this month.

"This rise in cases and hospitalizations is especially worrisome as we move into the winter months when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation, and as we approach the holiday season where many are gathering with loved ones across multiple generations," Walensky said.

As with the flu vaccine, the COVID vaccine does not eliminate the risk of contracting the infection, but increases protection "excellently in regards to death, hospitalization, severe disease," Poland says.

The combination of being vaccinated, boosted and wearing a mask is key to keeping oneself and others safe from general infection, long COVID, and the development of new variants.

"But people don't want to hear that message and they don't attend to it," Poland says. "It's the most amazing distortion of human thinking that I've seen in relation to vaccinology in my career."

The CDC last week reported long COVID has caused or contributed to at least 3,500 deaths in the U.S. Percentages of those who experience long COVID vary significantly among sources and studies, generally hovering between 10-30%.

"Of the hundreds and hundreds of patients I've been consulted on (for long COVID), not one of them thought that their life would become what it has become as a result of complications from this virus," Poland says. "There are so many people out of the workplace and it's affecting medical care across the country."

A report from David Cutler of Harvard, examining quality of life, reduced earnings and increased medical expenses, puts the estimated financial toll of COVID at $3.7 trillion nationwide, around $9,000 per patient across a year.

Looking at the virus's mutations, Poland says, "This is a very interesting situation, one of the first I've seen in my 40 year career as a vaccinologist -- we're no longer having single variants that completely predominate. Rather, we're seeing what's called convergent evolution, meaning a swarm of subvariants from omicron. And several of those are very grievous...variants that, for all practical purposes, have now evaded in full or in part past illness-induced immunity, vaccine-induced immunity, and are causing us to no longer be able to use monoclonal antibodies."

Emphasizes Poland, "This is a consequence of people not masking, people not getting boosted, and getting infected over and over again."

It is a frustrating phenomenon for physicians, with people opting to listen to "non-experts, whether they be celebrities, sports figures, politicians, the next-door neighbor," Poland says. "And I think, like in all things medical, talk with your doctor and look at what highly credible medical centers, particularly academic medical centers, are giving in terms of recommendations."

To help prevent any kind of respiratory infection, Poland advises hand washing and avoiding crowded indoor places in tandem with masking and vaccination.

"Don't let fatigue, letting your guard down be the reason that you get infected and suffer a complication," Poland says. "I know there's a vaccine hesitancy, even anti-vaccine mood, across the country. But these have been extraordinarily effective personal and public health measures, and we would be foolish to turn our backs on them."

CDC guidance

The CDC offers both universal COVID prevention guidance and masking recommendations based on community transmission levels.

For all, regardless of local COVID rates, vaccine and booster shots are urged, in addition to avoiding contact with those suspected or confirmed to have the virus and following the proper guidelines if exposed or infected.

At high transmission levels, all should wear a quality mask. At medium, those at high risk, or living with high risk individuals, are encouraged to mask. At low levels, masking is not considered imperative. However, choosing to mask can help maintain overall wellness of the immune system.