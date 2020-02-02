Visit Winona creates own campaign in response to Super Bowl commercial featuring Winona Ryder in Winona

The photo book will begin to be printed in late February. About 200 copies are expected to be printed at the start, but high demand may lead to more.

The sweepstakes, which will include airfare credit, lodging, food and passes for many opportunities throughout Winona, is posted on the Welcome to the Rest of Winona website. The winner will be chosen on Feb. 21.

People across the nation already seem to be interested, Porter said, as more than 100 people had entered by Saturday evening since it was posted Thursday afternoon.

With the passes including access to events that are spread throughout the year — including the Frozen River Film Festival, Mid West Music Fest, Great River Shakespeare Festival, along with many others — the winners will be able to choose what time they would like to visit based on what they are interested in.

“Even if someone is not going to possibly use all the things in there because of the timing of when they come, we just told the world about how amazing Winona is and all the different things that they could do if they wanted to,” Porter said.

She hopes everybody who visits Winona will take back to their home a “little piece of Winona that feels personal and true to them.”