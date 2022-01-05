Viterbo 101 show choir competition set for Saturday

The annual Viterbo 101 show choir competition will be held at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8:10 a.m.

A number of local show choirs will compete throughout the day, including the varsity choirs from La Crosse Central, Onalaska, and West Salem, as well as middle school choirs from Onalaska, Cashton, La Crosse Lincoln, La Crosse Logan, and La Crosse Longfellow. Six middle school choirs and 14 high school choirs will participate.

In addition to the group competition, a solo competition will take place in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. Individual students from the participating show choirs will have the opportunity to perform a solo piece and receive feedback from a Viterbo University professor.

“We’re excited to host this competition for the 16th year,” said Nancy Allen, director of Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs, which are hosting the competition. “It’s a great opportunity for choirs and student singers to interact with our students and get feedback from university professors as they prepare for the rest of the competition season.”

Finalists from the preliminary group competition will be announced at 5:30 p.m., and the final competition will begin at 7 p.m. following a performance by the winners of the solo contest.

Viterbo 101 is open to the public. General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition in the atrium of the Fine Arts Center. Wristbands are $10 for the preliminary competition only, $10 for the final competition only, $15 for the full day, and $5 for children 12 and under. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

More information, including a list of participating choirs and performance times, can be found at www.viterbo.edu/vu101. Contact the Viterbo Fine Arts Center at 608-796-3737 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0