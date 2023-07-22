Viterbo University has opened enrollment for its newest academic degree offering, a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology.

According to a press release, classes will begin in fall 2024 for the two-year, 58-credit program, which will provide students with the academic and practical experience needed to work as a certified speech-language pathologist. A unique aspect of the Viterbo program is the inclusion of clinical experiences in both health care and area schools.

Curriculum will include a wide range of topics related to communication disorders and corresponding treatment, including speech, language, social communication, cognitive communication, and swallowing problems. Students will gain experience assessing and treating communication disorders under the supervision of a licensed speech language pathologist while also developing a professional network in the field.

“According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, employment of speech-language pathologists is projected to grow 21 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all other occupations,” said Patti Johnstone, faculty member and department of communication disorders program director at Viterbo University.

Students who earn an undergraduate degree in communications disorders and sciences from Viterbo and meet the minimum requirements will be guaranteed a spot in the university’s program. Spaces in speech-language master’s programs are competitive nationwide.

The Viterbo program is designed to meet the requirements for health care licensure, national clinical certification, and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s requirements to work in Wisconsin schools. Students may also complete 75 of their required 400 clinical hours in the Viterbo Nursing Center’s simulation labs, as was recently approved by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association governing body.

For more information on the program, visit www.viterbo.edu/programs/master-speech-language-pathology. A virtual information session will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 8. Visit www.viterbo.edu/graduate-admissions-events and open the speech-language drop-down for more information and to register.