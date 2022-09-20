Viterbo alum to open Leadership at Noon series

Nick Johnson, the director of pre-owned vehicles for Luther Landers Automotive Group, will open the 2022–23 Viterbo University Leadership at Noon series Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

Johnson has helped Luther Landers Automotive Group grow to more than 40 locations from Fargo, N.D. to Little Rock, Ark. and employing 4,500 people. Servant leadership is his guiding philosophy as he sets strategic direction for profitability, forecasting, predictive metrics, and other aspects of the business. He prides himself on identifying talent in nontraditional ways and opening doors for students and emerging leaders.

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Integrated Studies from Viterbo University in 2002. His gift for business was noticed early on as a student. For example, a simple assignment of working in the athletics concession stand developed into his reimaging profit margins through the development of an inventory tracking system. As a tour guide, Johnson maximized productivity by developing a tour guide handbook.

All Leadership at Noon series events are held from noon–1 p.m. and are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. Audience members are welcome to bring their own lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for $5. Wearing a mask when not eating or drinking is recommended.

Parking is available in any Viterbo parking lot and a parking pass is not required during Leadership at Noon events. The presentations will not be recorded or live-streamed.

The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University. For a complete schedule of Ethics Institute events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.