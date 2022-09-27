Viterbo announces new Tuition Promise program

Qualifying students will have any tuition remaining after grants and scholarships covered by the university under the new Viterbo Tuition Promise program beginning in the fall of 2023.

The Viterbo Tuition Promise program is for new first-year, full-time Wisconsin students from low-to-moderate income households who qualify for a Federal Pell Grant and live on campus for the 2023–24 academic year. Participating students will have their tuition covered for all four years at Viterbo.

“This new initiative further demonstrates our commitment to making an excellent Viterbo University education accessible to all,” said Michelle Kronfeld, vice president for enrollment management. “We know the world will be a better place with more Viterbo-educated faithful servants and ethical leaders in it.”

Students must complete and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible. The priority deadline for Viterbo University is Feb. 1, 2023.

For more information about the Viterbo Tuition Promise program, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/promise.