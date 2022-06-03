Viterbo Conference on Servant Leadership set for Weber Center

The annual Viterbo University Conference on Servant Leadership will be held Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in downtown La Crosse.

This year’s conference is entitled “Relationships: Renewed and Restored” and will feature keynote speaker Michael Bush, the CEO of Great Place to Work for All, a global analytical authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Panel discussion participants will include Dr. Jeff Thompson, CEO Emeritus of Gundersen Health System; Shawn Kudron, La Crosse chief of police; and Mariah Weddle, spiritual care specialist at Guest House of Milwaukee. Local presenters include Caitlin Wilson of Marine Credit Union, John McHugh and Ryan Clark of Kwik Trip Corporation and John Armbruster, a teacher and author.

For the complete schedule and to register, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/2022conference. Contact Nicole Van Ert at 608-796-3616 or nmvanert@viterbo.edu or Jenny Waters at 608-796-3094 or jtwaters@viterbo.edu with any questions.

