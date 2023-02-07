The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the dramatic comedy Significant Other by Josh Harmon Friday, Feb. 17–Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Fine Arts Center LaCroix Black Box Theatre.

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So, until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. Significant Other follows the lives of Berman and his three friends as they search for relationships in New York City.

“I think audience members will really be able to relate to the characters and see a little of themselves in each one,” said Yassie Bonner, a Viterbo music theatre student who is co-directing the play with adjunct faculty member Mary Trotter. “It’s a very funny play, and so real. The audience will experience every single emotion.”

The LaCroix Black Box Theatre is the perfect venue for the play because it provides an “intimate space for what is certainly an intimate show,” Bonner said. “Audience members should also look for moments and scenes that bleed into one another. That’s fitting because love often bleeds.”

Trotter has been impressed with the talent and dedication of the students, both in rehearsals and the classroom.

“This isn’t your traditional play, and I think audiences will appreciate something new,” Trotter said.

This production of Significant Other stars Viterbo students Joshua Terrones, Kjersten Danzig, Amber Arevalo, Mariana Villanueva, Logan Bailey, Zach Sullivan, and Bailey Millimaki. Terrones’ grandmother, retired Viterbo music department faculty member Jean Saldino, also appears. The production team is comprised of Viterbo students.

Significant Other contains graphic language and mature content. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets are $16 for general admission seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

