Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts to present Shakespeare’s "Measure for Measure"

The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present William Shakespeare’s "Measure for Measure" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre.

Shakespeare’s "Measure for Measure" explores the morality of a society caught between two worlds. With an austere new head of state in place, long-ignored codes of conduct are suddenly enforced, leading to pleas for mercy that are met with indecent demands for quid pro quo. “Who will believe thee, Isabel? My false o’erweighs your true.”

“This play was written over 400 years ago, but with themes surrounding gender and politics, it could have been written last week,” said Erin Jerozal, Viterbo faculty member and director of the production. “The show is very relevant to the issues we continue to debate today. Shakespeare wrote in a way that put the full human experience on the stage, which is both joyful and horrifying, profound and silly, and full of levity and seriousness.”

This Viterbo production features “beautiful costumes, fun pop music weaved throughout, as well as two original songs — one written by a Viterbo student in the cast and one written by the daughter of a Viterbo faculty member,” Jerozal said. “The cast is wonderful, and our rehearsals have flown by with so much laughter and impressively engaged student discussions.”

"Measure for Measure" stars JaymeAnn Olson as Isabella, Mikala Clark as the Duke, Colin Cada as Angelo, and Spencer Curtis as Claudio, along with a dozen other theater and music theater students filling out the world of the show. Having earned a master’s degree in classical acting from the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Academy for Classical Acting at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Jerozal brings a particular expertise to her role as director. Run time is approximately two hours, with one intermission.

Tickets are $25 for main floor and $22 for balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.