Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts to present the musical "Footloose"

The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the musical "Footloose" Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Based on smash hit 1984 movie of the same name, "Footloose" bursts onto the live stage with dynamic new songs and classic hits from the Oscar-nominated movie score. The show celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to each other, and the power of forgiveness.

“Audiences will definitely enjoy the music, which includes chart-topping hits such as 'Almost Paradise' and 'Holding Out for a Hero,'” said Viterbo faculty member Rick Walters, the director of the production. “They’ll also love the compelling story itself. 'Footloose' is a tale of forgiveness and a celebration of life.”

When high school student Ren McCormick and his mother move from Chicago to the small town of Bomont, Texas, a place where dancing and rock music are outlawed, he finds himself in conflict with Reverend Moore and many of the town’s other citizens. With the help of the reverend’s daughter Ariel and his best friend Willard, Ren manages to get the Reverend’s permission to hold a dance, and in doing so helps the town’s occupants heal from a life-changing tragedy.

“The musical very closely follows the movie and fans will recognize certain lines,” Walters said. “The cast has been working very hard and everything is coming along wonderfully. The students are all trained dancers. The choreography is very challenging and they’re doing an exceptionally good job with that.”

The guest choreographer and scenic designer are accomplished professionals Tuan Malinowski and Jesse Dreikosen, respectively. Dreikosen earned a degree in theatre from Viterbo University.

“In 'Footloose,' we are never dancing just to dance,” Malinowski said. “There is a drive, a desire, and a need to self-express/communicate in a way words cannot for us. 'Footloose' is a reminder of the cultural importance of dance, music, art and expression.”

This production of "Footloose" stars Viterbo students Zach Sullivan as Ren McCormick, Virginia Foshee as Ariel Moore, Calum Sullivan as Willard Hewitt and Kiley Silva as Rusty. It is sponsored by FOX 25/48, Mid-West Family La Crosse, and Altra Financial Advisors.

Footloose is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com. It is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford. Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. Music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Tickets are $25 for main floor, $22 for lower balcony, and $19 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.