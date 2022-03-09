Viterbo designated military friendly college

Viterbo University has been designated a Top 10 Gold Military Friendly School for 2022–23.

Viterbo is one of only four total colleges, and one of two private colleges, in Wisconsin to earn this high designation. It is also one of only 10 schools in the “private college offering a doctorate” category in the nation.

“Viterbo University is committed to giving back to and serving those who have selflessly given so much of themselves for our nation through their military service — and this includes military family members,” said Keith Purnell, director of military aligned student support and recruitment. “Being a veteran myself, I consider it a privilege to be able to assist and support those who have served, are still serving, and their families. We are proud to earn the Top 10 Gold Military Friendly School designation because it means we are doing right by our military aligned students.”

The Military Friendly ratings program was started in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain, and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs, and students.

Institutions earning Military Friendly Schools Awards distinctions were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey on a variety of criteria, including retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans.

More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey. The Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue and is available now at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Receiving a Silver Military Friendly® School ranking in 2021–22, Viterbo surpassed the Gold ranking this year to earn Top 10 Gold status for 2022–2023.

Viterbo’s commitment and gratitude to the nation’s veterans is reflected in the many services offered to military and veteran students. The university offers competitive financial aid packages, an academic resource center with a wide variety of tutoring services, and a career services office to help students land internships and employment. There is an active Student Veterans Association and a center exclusively for military aligned students.

Director of military aligned student support and recruitment Keith Purnell is dedicated to assisting military aligned students throughout their time at the university and ensuring they have the best possible experience. Viterbo President Rick Trietley is a combat veteran who retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after a 22-year career in the U.S. Army.

For more information about Viterbo’s esignation, visit www.militaryfriendly.com/viterbo-university/. For more information about Viterbo University, visit https://www.viterbo.edu.

