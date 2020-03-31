Viterbo doctorate nursing students on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

I have also had calls that have been very scary and ended with me directing the patient to go to the (emergency department). My biggest takeaway so far is that things are constantly changing. At one point, the algorithm changed twice during one eight-hour shift. This means patients that may have screened negative last week would screen positive and need testing this week.

Luckily, we instructed patients to call back if they were worsening or not getting better. Additionally, it’s also evident how resilient and adaptable nurses are. We’re truly rolling with the punches and trying to help our patients the best we can.”

Marty Unruh, registered nurse in the emergency department at St. Marys Hospital:

“It feels really lonely, sometimes, when you read the news because as a health-care provider, we have an incredibly difficult job to do during a pandemic. As a person with chronic asthma and overall poor lung function, working in the Emergency Department can be terrifying, knowing you are on the front lines of this virus.

We have shaved our beards to fit the N95 (respirator), and we are having conversations about how to triage patients. Overall, I turn these fears off and am honored to step into this fight with my fellow health-care team. We will win. But at what cost will we win?”