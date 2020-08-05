You have permission to edit this article.
Viterbo drops ACT, SAT requirements for next 2 years
Viterbo University has dropped the requirement for first-year students applying for admission to submit ACT or SAT test scores in 2021 and 2022, in part due to COVID-19.

Viterbo announced the test-optional admission initiative in part because the pandemic prevented a large number of high school students from taking the exams.

Prospective students who have taken the ACT or SAT may still choose to include their scores when applying to Viterbo, and they will be given due consideration as part of the overall application.

Applications without test scores will be considered based on high school grades, high school course work and other indicators of college readiness and success.

Students who do not submit test scores will also be fully eligible for merit and other Viterbo scholarships.

“We have looked closely at test-optional policies for a few years, and we are pleased to be able to remove this requirement for admission for at least the next two incoming classes,” said Brian Weber, Viterbo assistant vice president for enrollment management and director of undergraduate admissions. “This test-optional policy will open doors for students who are unable to take a standardized exam, but it is also an affirmation that there are other, and often better, ways to gauge college readiness.”

