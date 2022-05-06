Viterbo employees honored at annual Rose Awards Ceremony

Keith Knutson, history, was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the annual Viterbo University Rose Awards ceremony May 5.

“Keith is a respected leader and a walking index of world history,” wrote a person who nominated him for the award. “He boldly promotes the importance of academic rigor and helps students put advocacy into action so they can use their voices for change. He is a brilliant professor and a person I admire.”

Beth Dolder-Zieke, director of career services, was named Employee of the Year.

“If you want to understand the student-centered mission and values of Viterbo University—watch Beth,” wrote a person who nominated Dolder-Zieke for the award. “One can’t help but notice the deep and transformative contributions she has made and the consistency with which she lent her creativity, insightfulness, collaborative spirit, and sunny disposition to countless projects and initiatives.”

Others honored at the Rose Awards were:

• Todd Ericson, retired vice president for administration and finance, received the Sr. Helen Elsbernd Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to a person who has provided outstanding service to the university for more than 20 years, typically in more than one capacity.

• Maria Morgan-Bathke, nutrition and dietetics, was presented with the Alec Chiu Award, which is given for exceptional work in fostering and developing scholarly opportunities for both students and faculty.

• Kayla Berg and Alicia Wolfert, human resources, received the Pax et Bonum Award, which is given in recognition of demonstrating the Franciscan values of service, respect, hospitality, stewardship, and joy throughout the Viterbo community.

• Lisa Konkel, assistant director of academic advising, was presented with Outstanding Advisor of the Year awards for their work with students.

• Alumna Sarah Havens was presented with the St. Francis Mission Award, which is given to a person who has demonstrated exemplary dedication to the mission of the university.

• Receiving Servant Leader Awards for outstanding leadership were Alycia Larson, graduate admissions; Hope Hembd, advancement; Dawn Popp, physical plant; Nicky Rose, College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics; and Kasie Von Haden, academic advising.

• Receiving Outstanding Adjunct Professor Awards for their respective schools were Sarah Stetter, College of Business, Leadership, and Ethics; Gretchen Lindahl, College of Nursing and Health; Tara Allert, College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences; Meredith Mihm, Conservatory for the Performing Arts; and David Perrodin, School of Education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0