 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Viterbo establishes articulation agreements for BSN program

  • 0
Viterbo nursing school

Viterbo nursing school

Viterbo University recently established two separate articulation agreements with Wisconsin Technical College System and Rochester Community and Technical College for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion Program.

These agreements allow students with an Associate Degree in Nursing a seamless transfer of credits toward the completion of a BSN at Viterbo University.

“The latest articulation agreements continue to provide support for nurses in our region and beyond to complete a path to a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” said Jennifer Hedrick-Erickson, associate professor and chair of the BSN Completion Program at Viterbo University.

“This is of vital importance as many health care organizations are embracing the bachelor’s degree as an evidence-based strategy to improve patient outcomes.”

The BSN Completion program allows nurses to build on their prior learning experiences while fulfilling the requirements of the nursing and core curriculum at Viterbo. This program is fully online, providing flexibility for the working nurse professional.

People are also reading…

For more information on the BSN Completion program, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/programs/bachelor-science-nursing-completion

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a peek at this Ukrainian farmer's makeshift bomb shelter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News