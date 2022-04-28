Viterbo establishes articulation agreements for BSN program

Viterbo University recently established two separate articulation agreements with Wisconsin Technical College System and Rochester Community and Technical College for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion Program.

These agreements allow students with an Associate Degree in Nursing a seamless transfer of credits toward the completion of a BSN at Viterbo University.

“The latest articulation agreements continue to provide support for nurses in our region and beyond to complete a path to a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” said Jennifer Hedrick-Erickson, associate professor and chair of the BSN Completion Program at Viterbo University.

“This is of vital importance as many health care organizations are embracing the bachelor’s degree as an evidence-based strategy to improve patient outcomes.”

The BSN Completion program allows nurses to build on their prior learning experiences while fulfilling the requirements of the nursing and core curriculum at Viterbo. This program is fully online, providing flexibility for the working nurse professional.

For more information on the BSN Completion program, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/programs/bachelor-science-nursing-completion

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0