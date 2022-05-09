Viterbo Fine Arts Center announces 2022–23 season

The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center will welcome audiences for its 2022–23 season. The lineup features a diverse array of productions, including a Broadway musical, internationally renowned musicians, and dance performances.

“We are very excited about this year’s outstanding season,” said Dillon McArdle, director of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. “We have a wide variety of shows that we know audiences will love.”

There are four categories this season: Bright Star, Weber Center series, Viterbo’s Conservatory for the Performing Arts, and Special Presentations.

Bright Star full and flex ticket packages and Weber Center series individual tickets go on sale May 23. Flex packages allow patrons to choose five, four, or three shows among the Bright Star season. Conservatory for the Performing Arts and Special Presentation tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

Bright Star features Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, which remakes the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday; Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience, the five-piece group officially licensed directly from the Prince Estate; Ray On My Mind: Tribute to Ray Charles; Pilobolus: The Big Five–Oh!–the remarkable company celebrates 50 amazing years of bringing dance pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying; the Tony-Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY; Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents–Songs We Love, a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song; Black Violin: Impossible Tour with Will B., Kev Marcus and their band uses their unique blend of classical hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people to join together to break down cultural barriers; and the legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who.

This year the Viterbo Fine Arts Center is introducing a professional series of shows in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre. The Weber Center Series features The Killer Vees: Killer Country, the classic sounds from the golden age of country; Tapestry: The Music of Carole King, faithfully recreating the glorious sound of a Carole King concert; ZEPPO: Stairway to Eleven, a “fan band” featuring veteran Midwest rockers bring the music of Led Zeppelin to life; Here Comes the Sun: The Music of The Beatles, an extraordinary musical celebration of a decade of The Beatles music; and the Latin Grammy nominee and pop-rock artist Gina Chavez.

The Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present Footloose, the explosive movie musical that bursts onto the live stage; Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, which masterfully explores the morality of a society caught between two worlds; the romantic comedy Significant Other; the classic comedy The Pirates of Penzance; The Hello Girls, a new musical inspired by history that chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers who served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines; and Dance Kaleidoscope 2023, the exciting culminating performance for Viterbo students completing their dance minor degree training.

Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs will return to the Main Theatre this fall with Movin’ to Musicals, and again in the spring with Celebration 2023. Both performances will feature a fun-filled evening of song and dance. Viterbo’s choirs will also present A Viterbo Christmas: Earth Shall Ring, an annual concert that will combine music and storytelling for a unique celebration of Christmas.

Special Presentations this year feature Missoula Children’s Theatre Hansel and Gretel, in which students ages 5 or older in grades K-12 are welcome to audition; The Song is You Celebrating the Music of Jerome Kern with Dave Marck and Friends; and La Crosse Dance Centre’s 33rd annual Nutcracker Ballet.

To order tickets, to see the season brochure, and learn more information about shows and pricing, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/fac

