Viterbo Fine Arts Center cancelling all events through June 30 due to COVID-19
Viterbo Fine Arts Center cancelling all events through June 30 due to COVID-19

'Celebrate 2020'

Viterbo University's Platinum Edition performs its fall show at the Fine Arts Center. The spring show, "Celebrate 2020," is set for April 18.

 Contributed photo

The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center is halting all university-sponsored public performances, including Bright Star and NexStar Season performances, through June 30, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early this summer, the Fine Arts Center announced it would postpone or cancel events through the end of 2020, and it has extended the pause on performances as the local coronavirus cases continue to rise. 

“As eager as we are to welcome patrons back to the Fine Arts Center, it is not safe to do so at this time,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Fine Arts Center. “Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons as well as university students and employees, and we will continue to heed the advice of local healthcare professionals and limit group activities and gatherings.”

Cancelled events include:

  • Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees (scheduled for Jan. 21)
  • Goitse (scheduled for March 1)
  • Jim Witter’s The Long and Winding Road (scheduled for March 11)
  • Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (scheduled for April 13).

Those who had pre-purchased tickets for the above events will receive a refund check in the mail in the coming weeks. The Fine Arts Center will keep patrons updated via email, mail and social media on any changes to the reopening schedule, and "will continue to monitor the public health situation in La Crosse and make adjustments to future plans as needed,” said Roberdeau.

The Fine Arts Center is developing strategies to ensure the safety of patrons upon reopening, including enhanced cleaning protocols, hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing measures, and traffic flow patterns to ensure the safest possible experience for all patrons. Staff of the Fine Arts Center will rigorously follow the recommendations of university officials, the La Crosse County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the safest possible environment.

For more information, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/fac.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

