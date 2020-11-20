Viterbo Fine Arts Center cancelling all events through June 30 due to COVID-19

The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center is halting all university-sponsored public performances, including Bright Star and NexStar Season performances, through June 30, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early this summer, the Fine Arts Center announced it would postpone or cancel events through the end of 2020, and it has extended the pause on performances as the local coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“As eager as we are to welcome patrons back to the Fine Arts Center, it is not safe to do so at this time,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Fine Arts Center. “Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons as well as university students and employees, and we will continue to heed the advice of local healthcare professionals and limit group activities and gatherings.”

Cancelled events include:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees (scheduled for Jan. 21)

Goitse (scheduled for March 1)

Jim Witter’s The Long and Winding Road (scheduled for March 11)

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (scheduled for April 13).