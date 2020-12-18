Viterbo graduate Jessie Benson pursuing a passion for the sciences

Among the projects she has been involved with are community gardens at the Coulee Recovery Center and Place of Grace -- spaces where community members can experience the productiveness and accomplishment of witnessing seed turn to to bloom, she says -- and Viterbo Service Saturdays, during which students spend one day a month helping a local organization, such as the Salvation Army and WAFER food pantry.

"One area where Jessie’s responsibility truly stands out is her dedication to service. Quite honestly, in my time as a professor I have never seen a student who is involved in so many clubs, activities, and service opportunities that are dedicated to aiding others," says Christopher Mayne, associate professor in biology. "...Yet, despite these numerous obligations, Jessie is still routinely one of the top performing students in all of the sciences on campus. This ability to be perhaps the most highly involved and selfless student leader on campus, while also succeeding academically, is a testament to Jessie’s responsibility and maturity."

Benson is involved in seven campus groups, and through Global Connections, she has helped welcome international students into the Viterbo fold, and in science clubs and during her tutoring of students, she has developed further skills and understanding of her major.