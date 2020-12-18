Viterbo graduate Jessie Benson pursuing a passion for the sciences

When Jessie Benson "turns her tassel" this Saturday, her classmates and professors will be clapping for her not from their seats but over a screen.
Graduating during a pandemic means the loss of congratulatory hugs, handshakes and high-fives, but for Benson, the greatness of her college experience and excitement for her future means far more than a grand celebration.
Benson, 22, will graduate from Viterbo University Jan. 19 with a degree in biology, with minors in chemistry and ethics. The Byron, Minn. native has grand plans for life after commencement, with a few months -- pending the status of the pandemic -- dedicated to travel before joining the prestigious Medical Lab Science program at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester this July.
Education has always been a priority for Benson, who has a passion for learning the why's, how's, and what's behind everything and using that knowledge to create solutions and make improvements.
When she started at Viterbo, Benson had yet to decide her path, but knew she wanted "a career that was meaningful -- one where I come home knowing I've made a difference in someone's life."
Through the science field, Benson hopes to accomplish her goals of contributing to the greater good, and has gotten a head start on philanthropy while at Viterbo, committing her spare time to clubs and volunteering.
Among the projects she has been involved with are community gardens at the Coulee Recovery Center and Place of Grace -- spaces where community members can experience the productiveness and accomplishment of witnessing seed turn to to bloom, she says -- and Viterbo Service Saturdays, during which students spend one day a month helping a local organization, such as the Salvation Army and WAFER food pantry.
"One area where Jessie’s responsibility truly stands out is her dedication to service. Quite honestly, in my time as a professor I have never seen a student who is involved in so many clubs, activities, and service opportunities that are dedicated to aiding others," says Christopher Mayne, associate professor in biology. "...Yet, despite these numerous obligations, Jessie is still routinely one of the top performing students in all of the sciences on campus. This ability to be perhaps the most highly involved and selfless student leader on campus, while also succeeding academically, is a testament to Jessie’s responsibility and maturity."
Benson is involved in seven campus groups, and through Global Connections, she has helped welcome international students into the Viterbo fold, and in science clubs and during her tutoring of students, she has developed further skills and understanding of her major.
"Jessie is a model student and true servant leader," says Jennifer Sadowski, biology professor at Viterbo. "I have been impressed with her ability to excel academically while also dedicating significant time to helping others on campus and in the local community."
Benson's dedication to her studies earned her a NSF-SUCCESS grant, awarded to students who have a high academic standing in the sciences and are "focused on creating a community of like-minded and high-achieving science students who can connect with science faculty," Benson explains.
"As a SUCCESS scholar, I have appreciated all of the different opportunities that the program director, Dr. Michael Alfieri, has presented us with so that we can learn more about different science career paths various science events happening in the community," Benson says. "Although this year has been difficult, in previous years we have visited graduate schools, toured USGS in La Crosse, and have been notified of various internships around the area. I am honored to have been a part of this grant and am grateful for all of the opportunities I could take part in."
Benson was a member of Mayne's research lab, working with Dr. Maria Morgan-Bathke in Nutrition and Dietetics, and excelled, with hands on experience in Institutional Review Board protocols, recruitment of participants, interpersonal communication in a healthcare setting, public presentation and outreach, and collaboration across academic disciplines and community organizations, Mayne says.
"In lab, Jessie is highly organized, fearless, creative, hardworking, and possesses remarkable persistence and initiative," Mayne enthused. "She demonstrates honesty and integrity and communicates well with all members of an interdisciplinary team of students, dietitians, scientists, and nurses."
Benson is well prepared for the Medical Lab Science program at Mayo Clinic, which extends 10 and a half months and begins with coursework before branching into clinicals at Mayo labs. The program concludes with a certification exam, after which Benson hopes to work in lab at a midwest Mayo location, possibly focused on microbiology or genetics.
Medical lab technologists, Benson notes, "play a very critical role" in ensuring patients receive the best treatments available to them, and with her profession she "hopes to have an opportunity to serve those around me."
Her last two semesters at Viterbo have been challenging due to the coronavirus, with classes conducted entirely online post Thanksgiving. The small classes at the university, Benson says, create a supportive atmosphere, and while she misses seeing classmates and instructors in person, she notes the school has done "very well" with both taking precautions and maintaining high quality instruction and a sense of connection.
Benson expresses appreciation for many of her professors, with Sadowski and Christopher Mayne, associate professor in biology, among them. Sadowski, she enthuses, has been "so kind and so influential," while Mayne "really kick started my path. I definitely credit a lot of my success to Dr. Mayne."
Mayne is effusive in his praise for Benson, saying, "Jessie has an uncanny dedication to helping others that is paired with a sense of determination and responsibility that make her a uniquely successful student, and simply a joy to work with."
The pandemic has made socialization and extracurriculars limited of late, but Benson encourages current and future students to be involved in whatever way they can and to make the most of their college experience.
"Take advantage of the on-campus opportunities," Benson says. "Time goes quicker than you would expect."
