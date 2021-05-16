Viterbo graduate receives full scholarship to medical school

While Mayne admires Edgar’s intellect and resolve, it is her genuine kindness he enjoys most about her.

“Melissa is internally driven and does not see her colleagues and classmates as competitors, but is instead eager to take the time to help others understand the material,” Mayne said. “Many times, I have heard her patiently going through each detail of a concept during group work to make sure everyone understands it, modestly never giving away the fact that she likely had it figured out herself several minutes ago.”

That quality isn’t lost on fellow faculty member Matthew Bersagel Braley.

“It was clear in my earliest conversations with Melissa that she possessed an intellectual maturity, intrinsic motivation and work ethic that distinguished her from her peers,” said Bersagel Braley, associate professor of ethics, culture and society and the director of the Viterbo honors program. “What I have come to appreciate, however, is that unlike so many students who share this focus and the goal of becoming a doctor, Melissa values and actively cultivates a sense of community and service.