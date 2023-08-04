First-year undergraduate students applying to Viterbo University will be able to do so using the Common App.

The Common App is a nonprofit online college application platform that allows prospective students to apply to multiple colleges at once and serves more than three million people across the U.S. and the world each year.

Students may also continue to apply directly to Viterbo. Both application options are free.

“We have a long history of serving first-generation college students and meeting students where they are,” said Brian Weber, assistant vice president for enrollment management.

“We recognize many are already utilizing the Common App, so this just makes it one step easier for them to apply to Viterbo University.”

- River Valley Media Group staff