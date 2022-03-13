Viterbo leadership series to continue with Organic Valley VP

Jaclyn Cardin, vice president for integrated marketing at Organic Valley Cooperative, will speak as part of the Viterbo University Leadership at Noon series Wednesday, March 23 in Reinhart Center room 134.

Founded in 1988, La Farge-based Organic Valley has grown from humble beginnings of seven family farms to nearly 1,800 today. It has over 950 employees and is the nation’s largest farmer-owned organic cooperative and one of the world’s largest organic consumer brands.

Drawn by Organic Valley’s mission to save small organic family farms and offer ethically made food to families everywhere, Cardin sets the strategic direction for the cooperative’s integrated marketing and she oversees advertising, public relations, digital marketing, consumer communications, creative, events, and marketing operations.

Cardin earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She serves of the board of the Milk Processor Education Program and Organic Meat Company. A dog mom and all-around animal lover, Cardin and her wife founded Wuffy handmade dog treats.

All Leadership at Noon series events are held from noon–1 p.m. and are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. Audience members are welcome to bring their own lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for $5. Wearing a mask when not eating or drinking is recommended.

Parking is available in any Viterbo parking lot and a parking pass is not required during Leadership at Noon events. The presentations will not be recorded or live-streamed.

The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University. For a complete schedule of Ethics Institute events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

