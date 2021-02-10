Viterbo leadership series to feature La Crosse Community Foundation director

La Crosse Community Foundation Executive Director Jamie Schloegel will speak as part of the Leadership at Noon Series at Viterbo University Wednesday, Feb. 24 on Facebook Live.

The La Crosse Community Foundation has distributed more than $37 million in charitable distributions since the organization’s founding in 1930. The foundation’s awards to nonprofit, educational, and government organizations are determined through a competitive grant process.

Schloegel spent 10 years working at the Family & Children’s Center in La Crosse before being named the program director at the La Crosse Community Foundation in 2016. She became the organization’s executive director in 2018.

Her career experience combined with her undergraduate degree in social work from Viterbo University and graduate level education in fundraising and nonprofit management give her a specialized knowledge base in best practice philanthropy. She also has detailed understanding of the greater La Crosse area and its needs.