Chloe is a sweet older lady who can’t wait to find a quiet and relaxing home with her loving forever family. She is a shy girl who may take a bit of time to really show her truly sweet and demure personality — but once she does, she is the perfect companion. She loves pets and cuddles with her favorite people. Chloe’s foster mom says she loves chin scratches and kisses on top of her head. You have to listen carefully for her gentle purring, but it’s there. This lazy, chill, girl loves spending her days lounging perched up on her cat tree, soaking up the sun, watching all the birds in the back yard.

Chloe is a larger kitty and would greatly benefit from having a well-controlled diet to help keep her happy and healthy for years to come. She may also need some assistance with grooming to help keep her clean and routine brushing is recommended to keep her coat healthy and free of matts.

Chloe is mild-mannered and looking for a bit of a calmer and quieter home with respectful children at least 8 years of age or older who won’t chase or startle her. She may do ok with other older, calm, and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions. She currently resides in a foster home with a small dog and a couple other cats and doesn’t seem to mind them as long as they respect her quiet and “safe” space.

Chloe is a 9-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

Apollo is a staff favorite. He is eager to be included and happy to make friends with everyone he meets. Apollo will introduce himself by showing you his favorite stuffy, wagging his tail asking you to play fetch. Apollo is looking for a household that can provide a lot of outside activity time, as he is a young and active guy. After zooming around to get his energy out, he loves to snuggle up with people and give kisses and get belly rubs.

Apollo does seem to be housetrained, he even points to let you know he’s got to go. With a consistent potty routine in his new home, he should transition well. Apollo can be picky with his canine friends but has had many successful dog meets and play dates while at Coulee Region Humane Society. With proper introductions and time to adjust, Apollo may do well with a dog friend in his new home. A new family is more than welcome to bring their resident dog in to do a meet with Apollo prior to adoption. We do ask that Apollo go to a home with no cats or pocket pets.

With time to adjust and parental guidance, Apollo should do well with kiddos 8-plus years old. He is a bouncy guy and may knock younger kiddos over. Currently Apollo is working on his manners, and he loves working for treats when it is training time. Apollo knows sit, shake and down and would love to learn more commands. Apollo is a 10-month-old pointer mix. He is 56 pounds, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.