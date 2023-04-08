Tonya Wagner has been named vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness at Viterbo University, effective immediately. She had served in the interim role since November 2022.
In the role, Wagner will serve as the chief academic officer, will lead the academic support and institutional effectiveness functions of the university, and will be a member of the university’s senior leadership team, according to a press release from Viterbo University.
“It is such an honor to be selected to serve in this capacity,” Wagner said. “We have such amazing faculty and staff who are committed to fostering student transformation and to positively impacting our community and region. I look forward to helping guide the university into the future and building on the strong legacy of all who have come before us.”
Wagner began at Viterbo in 2021 as the dean of the College of Business, Leadership, Ethics and Education. She previously served as an academic dean at Western Technical College and Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington. Wagner has experience in strategic planning and partnerships, workforce education, academic program development, grant writing and academic program review. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Religion and International Studies from the University of Washington in Seattle, a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the McCormick Theological Seminary and an Ed.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
“Tonya is a proven leader who knows our university and employees and she understands the complexities of the higher education landscape and the region,” said Viterbo President Rick Trietley. “Her team focus, enthusiasm and visionary leadership are a perfect match for the university. I am very confident that she will excel in this vitally important role.”
“I would like to acknowledge and thank the consulting firm Hyatt and Fennell, who assisted Viterbo with this hire and our recent search for the vice president for finance and administration position. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the members of the university search committee members for their exceptional work, due diligence and dedication to the process,” Trietley said.
