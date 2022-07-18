Viterbo, Mid-State Technical College announce articulation agreement

Students earning an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree from Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids may fully transfer their credits to any academic program at Viterbo University thanks to a new articulation agreement announced by the two educational institutions.

“This agreement is perfect for students who aren’t necessarily sure which academic discipline they want to pursue to take courses at MSTC that will apply to a variety of bachelor’s degree programs at Viterbo,” said Ryan Thibodeau, director of transfer and adult admissions at the university. “Students know their courses will transfer and they will have the ability to work with transfer professionals at both institutions to make sure they are taking the correct courses for their area of interest or career aspirations.”