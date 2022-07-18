 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Viterbo, Mid-State Technical College announce articulation agreement

  • 0

Students earning an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree from Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids may fully transfer their credits to any academic program at Viterbo University thanks to a new articulation agreement announced by the two educational institutions.

“This agreement is perfect for students who aren’t necessarily sure which academic discipline they want to pursue to take courses at MSTC that will apply to a variety of bachelor’s degree programs at Viterbo,” said Ryan Thibodeau, director of transfer and adult admissions at the university. “Students know their courses will transfer and they will have the ability to work with transfer professionals at both institutions to make sure they are taking the correct courses for their area of interest or career aspirations.”

MSTC graduates who transfer to Viterbo may take courses in a traditional classroom setting or fully online.

People are also reading…

For more information about this program, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/registrar/transfer-viterbo-university or https://www.mstc.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India: Many fail to comply with single-use plastic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News